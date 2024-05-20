One-man rule is a clear and present danger!

Kaieteur News – The media in Guyana stands at a crossroads. The path it chooses will have significant implications for the country’s democratic future. By resisting partisan influences, maintaining a clear distinction between party and government, and consistently upholding the highest standards of journalistic practice, the press can act as a powerful force for saving Guyana from one-party or one-man rule.

The Guyana Press Association (GPA) must lead this charge. It must ensure that the media does not wittingly or unwittingly contribute to the resurgence of party paramountcy or the emergence of one-man rule. More than thirty years after the return to democracy, Guyana still does not have a strong culture of independent journalism. And there is no greater evidence of partisan and racial biases creeping in to the profession that during elections. During such periods, partisanship spreads like the flu. Through the Declaration of Sophia in 1974, the PNC announced the doctrine of party paramountcy. This was an implicit proclamation of the movement towards one-party rule.

The Declaration of Sophia of 1974 centralized the principle of party paramountcy. It asserted that the ruling party’s authority supersedes all other institutions, including the State itself. It emphasized the need for the People’s National Congress (PNC) to be the guiding force in the country’s political, social, and economic spheres. It effectively merged the party’s identity with that of the government and led to the erosion of democratic institutions, including the media.

But the roots of media partisanship predated 1974. During colonial rule the private media was weaponized against the then PPP. It helped to destabilize the Jagan government. The PPP leadership is still haunted by that memory. The PPP is psychologically lacerated by that experience which has caused it to see the private media as its enemy. This is why onto this day, the PPP and its governments continue to lash out against any and every criticism levelled against its governments.

These fears and suspicions are not without justification. From the early days of Independence, the press has often found itself entangled in the web of partisan politics, most often to the detriment of its duty to provide unbiased and truthful reporting.

The 1968 elections, marred by allegations of rigging, saw some of the country’s most senior editors eschewing their watchdog roles in favour of political and racial solidarity. This partisan alignment was not a mere aberration but a harbinger of a trend that has persisted through the decades. The media landscape in Guyana further deteriorated from 1974 onwards. The nationalization of private media, save for a few minor publications, was a deliberate move to consolidate power and curtail freedom of expression. The press, instead of serving as a bulwark against authoritarianism, became a victim of it. The attempt to establish one-party rule under the guise of party paramountcy stifled dissenting voices.

In light of this historical context, the role of the Guyana Press Association (GPA) becomes critically important. The GPA must remain vigilant and resist any temptation to align itself with partisan interests. Its mission should be clear: to uphold journalistic integrity and ensure that the media operates as an independent entity, free from the undue influence of political machinations. The GPA must work to maintain transparency and fairness within its own ranks, guarding against any perceptions or realities of internal dominance by a particular group or faction. But it can hardly play such a role when its own record and performance is chequered and under scrutiny.

A particularly pressing issue today is the conduct of weekly press conferences by the General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP). These gatherings have strayed beyond the scope of typical party briefings, delving into definitive pronouncements on government policies and responses. These weekly pressers are being used ostensibly for public relations purposes by the PPP and have long strayed beyond the purpose of press conferences.

The attendance of media representatives at these events risks legitimizing the blurring of lines between party and state. Guyana’s own history has shown how such a blurring of divisions can be perilous to press freedom. It is incumbent upon the GPA to draw a clear line regarding these press conferences. While the pursuit of information is a fundamental aspect of journalism, this must not come at the cost of endorsing or appearing to endorse a conflation of party and government roles. The media should refrain from participating in any forum that undermines the separation of powers, between party and government.

But even more worrying is the risk of one-man rule that is emerging Guyana. This is clear and present danger. The media must not unwittingly become complicit in doing anything unwittingly to promote one-man rule. The potential shift towards one-man rule is a spectre that looms ominously over Guyana. It demands even greater vigilance. The consolidation of power in a single individual poses a profound threat to democratic principles and institutions. One-man rule, as history has repeatedly shown, can lead to the erosion of checks and balances, the suppression of dissent, and the dismantling of democratic norms.

In this context, the media must serve as the first line of defense against the encroachment of authoritarianism. The press has a responsibility to expose and critique any attempts to centralize power unduly. This involves rigorous investigative journalism, balanced reporting, and a steadfast commitment to truth and accountability.

The GPA’s role in this is paramount. It must guide its members. Clear guidelines should be established regarding the coverage of party press conferences ensuring that the media does not inadvertently become a tool of propaganda. In fact, the GPA should pronounce on the now weekly Thursday Press Conferences by the General Secretary of the PPP. Is this a party press conference or a government propaganda platform? Is this a legitimate presser or it is a forum for cussing-out and broadsiding the Opposition parties and civil society, including the media? And should the media become part of an exercising of having to attend a party event to obtain government information?

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and beliefs of this newspaper and its affiliates.)