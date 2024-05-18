Beharry Automative Limited on board VMFA KFC Under-8 Football Funday

Latest update May 18th, 2024 12:59 AM
May 18, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – The Vurlon Mills Football Academy (VMFA) KFC Under-8 Football Fun Day kicks off tomorrow at 10:00am at the Police Ground Eve Leary, Barrack Street. Join VMFA for a fun-filled day of under-8 football at their annual Football Funday event.
The event will feature Mini football matches, Skills challenges, penalty Shootout, and Dunk Tank. Food and drinks will also be available for purchase.
This is a great opportunity for young football enthusiasts to showcase their skills, make new friends, and have a blast playing the beautiful game. It promises to be an exciting day of under-8 football fun for the entire family.
Beharry Automotive Limited is the latest sponsors to come on board. Gabriel Strand – Marketing Manager, Beharry Automotive Limited said “From the time I moved to Guyana, which would’ve been 15 years ago, Vurlon Mills was my first ever coach and my last coach. From my experience working with him and his team, for me, they are the most trustworthy person I can think of when it comes to the development of the youth and development through football. In my experience throughout my life, football has done more than just made a better footballer out of me.
It has taught me discipline, it has taught me core values of being a man, and it has taught me self-control especially when you get angry because it happens in sports but I am extraordinarily excited to be working with Vurlon Mills Football Academy. This won’t be the first event we take part in and we plan on developing this relationship further. However, I am extraordinarily excited to be part of the team and for Vurlon Mills extending this opportunity to us. Thank you again and I look forward to Saturday.”
Founder of VMFA Mr. Vurlon Mills expresses gratitude to Beharry Automotive Limited and cooperate Guyana for their commitment to the development of the beautiful game for young boys and girls.
The VMFA has consistently coordinated high-quality initiatives in a professional environment for young boys and girls and will continue to work closely with all stakeholders for the good of the game.
The VMFA would like to express gratitude to Beharry Automotive Limited, KFC Guyana, MVP Sports and ENET for their generous support in making this event possible for our future stars.
For more information about the Vurlon Mills Football Academy and its initiatives please contact Mr. Vurlon Mills on 613-1361 or Marisha Fernandes on 600-3332.
