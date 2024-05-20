Region Six NDCs receive 24 drainage pumps

Latest update May 20th, 2024 12:59 AM
May 20, 2024 News
A total of 24 tractor-driven water pumps have been handed over to various Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) in Region Six to enhance their drainage systems and minimise flooding.
This initiative is part of a broader project costing $132 million, which includes the procurement of 100 pumps. Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, officially handed over the pumps to the NDCs at the ministry’s sub-office in Tarlogie on the Corentyne Coast on Saturday evening.
“Each local government body will receive a pump from us…So, I hope that you can use it efficiently and to the benefit of your municipality.
“I am looking forward to the future where we can extend more help to these local government bodies across the region. We know for a fact that your capacity is not that great,” the agriculture minister relayed.
The National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) will continue collaborating with communities to enhance their drainage capacities. Three large Hope-like canals, equipped with pump stations, will be constructed in the region, significantly improving drainage and providing relief to farmers and residents.
Additionally, individual pump stations will be constructed and rehabilitated in several communities. An embankment will be established from Number 66 Village to Canje Creek, further aiding flood prevention and increasing access to farmland, which will help boost crop yields. Farming communities have also benefited from dam rehabilitation and the desilting of critical canals and internal drains.
Since August 2020, billions have been invested to build climate-resilient drainage and irrigation infrastructure to strengthen Guyana’s D&I system. This year alone, $72.3 billion has been allocated for upgrading and maintaining the nationwide D&I network. The event also saw the attendance of Chairman of the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) Lionel Wordsworth, Director General of the Ministry Madanlall Ramraj, representatives from various Neighbouring Democratic Councils (NDCs), and other officials. (DPI)
