Briton John smashes record to win GCF 3-Stage opening leg

Latest update May 19th, 2024 12:59 AM
May 19, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – As the Guyana Cycling Federation kicked off its 41st edition of Three Stage Road Race event yesterday in Berbice, senior champion Briton John triumphed in the opening legs of the race, clocking two hours, 21 minutes, and five seconds (2:21:05) in the first Stage.
The race began in New Amsterdam, with a large group of cyclists embarking on a 40-mile route to Everton. From there, they turned to proceed to Albion, returned to Albion, and headed back to New Amsterdam for the finish.
John delivered an outstanding performance, clinching first place in the first leg with a record-breaking time of 2:21:05. Joryn Simpson of Suriname secured second place, while Enrique De Cameron of Trinidad and Tobago, and Curtis Dey of Team Evolution took third and fourth place spots, respectively.
In the Female category, Trinidad and Tobago’s Chyann Awai dominated, earning the coveted first place. Holland’s Keikes finished second, and Abigail Jeffrey of Kaieteur Attack Racing Cycle Club (KARCC) came in third.
Later in the day, the second leg of the race, a 62-mile ride sped off from the Berbice Bridge to Carifesta Avenue. At press time, results and tallies for the second leg were not yet available. Details of that leg will be featured our Monday edition.
The action continues today with the third and final leg of the race, where cyclists will tackle a 65-mile challenge from Linden to Georgetown (Homestretch Avenue). The race is set to start at 14:00 hrs.
Listen what Ring Fencing means to your foot table!
May 19, 2024ExxonMobil Boys and Girls Under-14 Schools Football Championship… Kaieteur Sports – Due to the overwhelming interest from numerous teams in the Fifth Annual ExxonMobil Boys and Girls...
May 19, 2024
May 19, 2024
May 19, 2024
May 19, 2024
May 19, 2024
Kaieteur News – Last Thursday, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo was asked about some of the economic and social recommendations... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – After 13 years, the 14 independent member states of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM)... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]