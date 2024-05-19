Latest update May 19th, 2024 12:59 AM

Briton John smashes record to win GCF 3-Stage opening leg

May 19, 2024 Sports

Briton John completes the second leg of 3-Stage Road Race yesterday on Carifesta Avenue

Kaieteur Sports – As the Guyana Cycling Federation kicked off its 41st edition of Three Stage Road Race event yesterday in Berbice, senior champion Briton John triumphed in the opening legs of the race, clocking two hours, 21 minutes, and five seconds (2:21:05) in the first Stage.

The race began in New Amsterdam, with a large group of cyclists embarking on a 40-mile route to Everton. From there, they turned to proceed to Albion, returned to Albion, and headed back to New Amsterdam for the finish.

John delivered an outstanding performance, clinching first place in the first leg with a record-breaking time of 2:21:05. Joryn Simpson of Suriname secured second place, while Enrique De Cameron of Trinidad and Tobago, and Curtis Dey of Team Evolution took third and fourth place spots, respectively.

Part of the action in the National 3-Stage Road Race

In the Female category, Trinidad and Tobago’s Chyann Awai dominated, earning the coveted first place. Holland’s Keikes finished second, and Abigail Jeffrey of Kaieteur Attack Racing Cycle Club (KARCC) came in third.

Later in the day, the second leg of the race, a 62-mile ride sped off from the Berbice Bridge to Carifesta Avenue. At press time, results and tallies for the second leg were not yet available. Details of that leg will be featured our Monday edition.

The action continues today with the third and final leg of the race, where cyclists will tackle a 65-mile challenge from Linden to Georgetown (Homestretch Avenue). The race is set to start at 14:00 hrs.

