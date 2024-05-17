AAG can now send all its qualifiers to U20 World Championships

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur Sports – Following recent developments and clarification from World Athletics, the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) will now be able to send all seven of its qualifiers to the World Athletics U20 Championships in Lima, Peru.

Previously, Kaieteur News had reported that despite seven athletes from Guyana meeting the qualifying standard time for the World Athletics U20 Championships, the AAG could only send two, as per correspondence received from the global governing body of athletics.

However, it has been confirmed that following a plea and clarification from the AAG, World Athletics has granted permission for all of Guyana’s qualifiers to participate in the championships scheduled for August 26 – 31.

Leading the qualifiers for the 20th edition of the U20 World Championships is Tianna Springer, one of the top-ranked U18 athletes in the 400m category worldwide.

Springer has successfully qualified to compete in the 100m, 200m, and 400m events.

Malachi Austin, currently ranked as the world’s fourth-fastest U18 athlete in the 400m, has secured his place in his specialty event.

Joining him are Narissa McPherson (200m/400m), Nalica Glen (200m), Ezekiel Newton (100m/200m), Jermaine Crummewing (100m), and CARIFTA 100m U17 champion Athaleyah Hinckson, all of whom have successfully qualified.

Kaieteur News understands that the AAG aims to broaden its pool of qualifiers before the July 10 deadline.

Guyana’s participation in the World Athletics U20 Championship since the event’s inception in 1986 has been inconsistent.

In fact, the last athlete to participate was Berbician Revon Williams, who competed in the 400m at the 2021 Championship in Nairobi, Kenya.

Since the inception of the U20 World Championships, Guyana holds only one medal, courtesy of Kadecia Baird in the women’s 400m.

Baird crossed the finish line in 51.04s, claiming the silver medal behind the USA’s Ashley Spencer and ahead of another American, Erika Rucker.

Baird’s remarkable time remains the fastest U20 performance by a South American athlete.