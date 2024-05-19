TSC to host Independence Draughts Competition today

Latest update May 19th, 2024 12:59 AM

Kaieteur Sports – Transport Sports Club is geared to host an Independence Draughts competition at the club’s pavilion, Thomas Lands, Georgetown.

This is the first competition since the club became registered with the National Draughts Association.

A good turnout is expected for this weekend’s game. Players from Linden, East Bank Essequibo, Linden Highway, East Bank Demerara, Georgetown and Grenada-based Guyanese Ravi Parasram are expected to participate in this event.

Dr. Ivor English will lead the transport team while also taking up the mantle as the coordinator of the event. He will have assistance from the President of the National Draughts Association, Mr. Jiaram.

The games start at 10:00am and players are asked to be punctual.

Registration fee is $1000 per person inclusive of a meal and drink or $500 for registration only.

The games will be contested on the 8×8 and 10×10 boards. For further information please contact telephone 614-7671.

Draught players countrywide are invited to participate.

