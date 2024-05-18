Latest update May 18th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Guyana and Saudi Arabia sign two-year deal that will have significant benefits for Guyana’s football

May 18, 2024 Sports

(L-R) Wayne Forde - President GFF and Yasser Al Misehal - President SAFF at the signing.

(L-R) Wayne Forde – President GFF and Yasser Al Misehal – President SAFF at the signing.

Thailand: The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) and the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) inked a two-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Thursday that covers a broad range of areas designed to significantly bolster the football ecosystem in Guyana.

The MOU, which is the first between the two nations, was signed on May 16 by GFF

President Wayne Forde and SAFF President Yasser Al Misehal on the margins of FIFA’s 74th Congress held in Bangkok, Thailand, and will see collaboration in 17 areas including: marketing and commercial activities, sports facilities, coach development, refereeing, academies and technical development, league and competition development, women’s football, youth football, futsal, beach soccer, sports science and sports medicine, and governance issues.

GFF President Wayne Forde stated that, “This MoU is another step by the Federation to ensure our national players are provided every opportunity to compete at the highest level through strategic partnerships.”

“The GFF continues to place strong emphasis on expanding its reach across the football world by creating new network opportunities within the Global football family. Our collaboration with the Saudi Arabia Football Federation will open up a new frontier to the GFF and SAFF for cultural exchanges and capacity building in the areas of Sports Science, Youth Development, Infrastructure Development, Women’s Football and Youth Football among others.

I would like to thank President Yasser Al Misehal for his warm friendship and generous consideration of the establishment of this groundbreaking partnership.

Wayne Forde - President GFF (left) and Yasser Al Misehal- President SAFF at the signing.

Wayne Forde – President GFF (left) and Yasser Al Misehal- President SAFF at the signing.

Over the next 2 years, the GFF and the SAFF will apply our best efforts in the creation of an exemplary impactful legacy of the true spirit of cooperation and collaboration among football nations. Football Unites the World.”

The MoU comes just two months after the historic FIFA Series, where Guyana’s Senior Men’s National Team competed in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and resulted in a working relationship being established between the GFF and Saudi presidents.

During their stint in Saudi Arabia, the Golden Jaguars delivered a commendable performance, falling short with a 1-0 loss to Cabo Verde in their opener but rebounding strongly to clinch a commanding 4-1 victory over Cambodia at the Prince Abdullah AlFaisal Stadium in Jeddah.

The FIFA Series saw 19 other nations from six confederations participating, and it enables teams to compete outside their confederation, allowing member associations to forge connections and create opportunities for their players.

In the upcoming months, the GFF will collaborate with the SAFF to arrange international friendlies for both the women’s and youth national teams.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | May. 13th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Public Servants salary can double overnight by just fencing the oil projects.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Guyana and Saudi Arabia sign two-year deal that will have significant benefits for Guyana’s football

Guyana and Saudi Arabia sign two-year deal that will have significant...

May 18, 2024

Thailand: The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) and the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) inked a two-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Thursday that covers a broad range of areas...
Read More
Beharry Automative Limited on board VMFA KFC Under-8 Football Funday

Beharry Automative Limited on board VMFA KFC...

May 18, 2024

Sri Lanka Women to host West Indies for three ODIs and three T20Is next month

Sri Lanka Women to host West Indies for three...

May 18, 2024

Young Matthew Daby to make Debut at 1320 Heat this Sunday

Young Matthew Daby to make Debut at 1320 Heat...

May 18, 2024

GFF-Blue Water Shipping National Girls U15 Football continues today

GFF-Blue Water Shipping National Girls U15...

May 18, 2024

Apex Predators humble Cambridge Jaguars in CPSCL Gold Conference T20 by 42 runs

Apex Predators humble Cambridge Jaguars in CPSCL...

May 18, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • Jagdeo is wrong yet again

    Kaieteur News – Bharrat Jagdeo is hopeless when it comes to understanding the conventions associated with the relationship... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]