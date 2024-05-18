Young Matthew Daby to make Debut at 1320 Heat this Sunday

Kaieteur Sports – At just 13 years old, Matthew Daby is gearing up to debut in motor racing at the 1320 Heat Round 2 event on Sunday, May 19, at the South Dakota Circuit.

What makes this debut even more remarkable is that Matthew will compete with a junior dragster, marking him as one of the youngest drag racers in Guyana.

Matthew’s passion for drag racing stems from his upbringing as the son of seasoned drag racer Peter Daby. Having spent years watching his father compete on the track, Matthew developed a deep love for the sport. He expressed a strong desire to follow in his father’s footsteps.

Despite his young age, Matthew’s determination to race was unwavering. After much persistence and persuasion, his father finally relented and bought him a junior dragster, paving the way for Matthew to pursue his dream of becoming a drag racer.

For Matthew, this debut is about fulfilling a personal ambition and continuing a family legacy. He aspires to one day race his father’s cars and carry on the family tradition of drag racing.

Matthew expressed confidence and excitement when asked about his feelings ahead of his debut race. He reassured spectators that he was not nervous and encouraged everyone to come out and witness the fastest kid in Guyana take on the quarter-mile track.

Matthew Daby’s debut is a testament to his passion, determination, and his family’s unwavering support. As he prepares to hit the track for the first time, all eyes will be on this young talent, eager to see what the future holds for him in the world of drag racing.