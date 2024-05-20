Police shoot two men while making arrest at Agricola

Kaieteur News – Police ranks on Friday night shot two men while attempting to arrest one of them at Brutus Street, Agricola, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

The shooting incident took place around 22:00 hrs. Police in a statement said that they had gone to Brutus Street after receiving information that a 31-year-old resident had an illegal weapon in his possession. The Guyana Police Force (GPF) alleged that when ranks arrived they saw the man sitting in front of his home in the company of several other men.

“The ranks approached him, told him that they received information that he had an illegal firearm in his possession and requested to carry out a search on him’, Police said. The man reportedly refused, according to police, and started behaving hostile towards the ranks. Police claimed that as they attempted to search him, “he reached to his pants crotch, pulled out a 9MM pistol and pointed it at the ranks”.

“One of the ranks, who was armed with a ‘service’ pistol, discharged a round in his direction, which hit him in the knee. He fell to the ground, and the firearm fell next to him,” stated the police.

Ranks reportedly quickly took possession of the weapon and as they were about to place him in the police vehicle a hostile crowd quickly swarmed them and took away the wounded man from them and placed him in a white Axio car, PAD 7596. Police said that he was attempting to flee the scene and as such they called for assistance and a team from the Tactical Services Unit responded.

While trying to arrest the man for a second time another man armed with a cutlass ran to chop one of the ranks and was shot also. Police said the bullet hit him in the ankle and he fell to the ground.

Both men were subsequently apprehended and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where they are receiving treatment under police guard. Police said the weapon they seized was loaded with 12 live bullets.