GFF-Blue Water Shipping National Girls U15 Football continues today

May 18, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Waramuri Primary, Bartica Secondary, Queen’s College, and Mackenzie High have each secured the top spots in their respective groups in the Guyana Football Federation-Blue Water Shipping Under-15 Girls’ National Secondary School Championship, advancing to the Round of 16.
The tournament, which began on May 4, has featured two days of play so far. Waramuri Primary has emerged as the leading team in Region One (Barima-Waini), winning all their matches against Santa Rosa Secondary, Kwebanna Primary, and Kamwatta Primary to accumulate nine points. Allia Henry has been outstanding, scoring seven goals. Santa Rosa Secondary follows closely, advancing with six points from victories over Kwebanna Primary and Kamwatta Primary, despite a loss to Waramuri Primary. Veronica Chatta is their top scorer with six goals, supported by Letisha Austin with four goals.
In Region Four, Queen’s College has dominated the Georgetown North group with five consecutive wins, earning fifteen points. Defeating teams like; New Campbellville Secondary, Institute of Academic Excellence, North Georgetown Secondary, Chase’s Academic Foundation and St. John’s College in the process. Rachel Joseph scored an impressive nine goals, and Anika DeFreitas added seven goals. New Campbellville Secondary also moves to the Round of 16 with eight points from two wins.
Bartica Secondary School topped their group in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) by winning a best-of-three series against their only opponent, Three Miles Secondary, with a total of nine points. Nerismar Williams led their scoring with four goals.
In Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice), Mackenzie High finished first in their group with thirteen points from victories over Christianburg Wismar Secondary, Linden Foundation, and Wisburg Secondary, along with a walkover win against Harmony Secondary and a draw with New Silver City Secondary. Christianburg Wismar Secondary also advanced with eight points, defeating Wisburg Secondary and Harmony Secondary, and drawing with Linden Foundation and New Silver City Secondary. Mackenzie’s Natalya Huntley has scored six goals so far in the competition.
Meanwhile, GFF President Wayne Forde praised the dedication of all participating teams and congratulated the winners advancing to the next round. “The last two weekends have showcased fantastic football with exciting matches. It’s heartening to see the young ladies enjoying themselves, even when the results aren’t in their favour. My team and I are committed to making this tournament a success,” he said.
“With a few weeks left, we expect the momentum to build and anticipate many more thrilling matches,” Forde concluded.
The tournament, featuring sixty schools and over a thousand female student-athletes, also marks the beginning of the FIFA Football For Schools (F4S) programme’s competitive stage. The competition continues today (May 18) with schools from six remaining regions, including teams from the East Bank, East Coast, and Georgetown South Zones.
