Sri Lanka Women to host West Indies for three ODIs and three T20Is next month

SportsMax – Sri Lanka will host West Indies for three ODIs and three T20Is from June 15-28, Sri Lanka Cricket announced on Thursday.

The tour will primarily serve as preparation for the T20 Asia Cup, which will also take place in Sri Lanka, for the hosts. That tournament starts on July 20.

As for the West Indies, they just concluded a month-long tour of Pakistan where they dominated both ODI and T20I series.

This will be the regional side’s last competitive action before the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup set for October 3-20 in Bangladesh.

The last time these two sides squared off in a bilateral series was back in 2017, where West Indies swept Sri Lanka across both T20Is and ODIs.

The West Indians have dominated Sri Lanka in T20Is with a head-to-head record of 18-4 whereas in ODIs, the contest has been much closer with West Indies leading 18-14.

The ODI series will be played from June 15-21 in Galle and is part of the ICC Women’s Championship, which serves as a pathway to the 2025 ODI World Cup.

West Indies are currently seventh on the Women’s Championship points table and Sri Lanka eighth. Top four teams, apart from hosts India, will get a direct qualification.

The T20Is will be held in Hambantota from June 24-28.