Apex Predators humble Cambridge Jaguars in CPSCL Gold Conference T20 by 42 runs

Kaieteur Sports – Apex Predators churned out a fine all-round performance to hand defending champions Cambridge Jaguars a humbling, 42-run defeat last Sunday in the continuation of the 2024 Gold Conference Canadian Premier Softball Cricket League (CPSCL) T20 competition.

Playing at Hilldale Public School ground in Brampton, Ontario, Apex Predators rebounded from two consecutive losses.

Their effort was led by the experienced Anil Mahadeo with a match-defining 74 not out as Apex Predators reached 154-7 from the 20-overs.

Cambridge Jaguars replied with 112 all out in the penultimate over. Jaguars completed their first match of this year’s edition after their initial game was rained out with only three balls bowled.

On this occasion, they were asked to bowl first. They had Apex Predators on the ropes at 105-7 until Mahadeo found a willing ally Khemraj Harrinarine and they posted up an enterprising 49-run, eight-wicket stand that was unbroken. Harrinarine contributed a vital 23 after the right-handed Mahadeo clobbered eight sixes and a four.

He came in at number 6 with Apex Predators wobbling at 45-5 and took up the responsibility batting with a mixture of tidy defense and aggression.

Their early set back was mainly due to Imran Ali’s impressive spell of 3-16 from four frugal overs while Teddy Nandkissore also bowled brilliantly to finish with 2-26 off his maximum four overs.

When Cambridge Jaguars started their reply, Ali and skipper Hemnarine Chattergoon put on 18 for the first wicket, but Ali departed for 10 and that sparked a dramatic collapse. Chattergoon went for 8 while soon after Riaz Kadir, their key batsman, perished for 5 and debutant Ramnarine

Chattergoon (00) gone back as Jaguars were tottering at 28-5. Akash Budhram provided some resistance by scoring 20 while pinch-hitter Rajkumar Budhram scored 15.

Aseeb Khan tormented them by snatching four wickets for 25 runs from his allotted four overs while Captain Trevor Singh grabbed 2-23 (04) and Avinash Sookdeo with 2-7 from 2.3 overs.

Meanwhile, the competition will resume June 2 with another plethora of matches in Brampton Region.

Cambridge Jaguars will confront Amazon Masters while Apex Predators tackling Berbice Vipers.