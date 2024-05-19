Charity, Belladrum, Yarrowkabra, IOE among teams eliminated

Latest update May 19th, 2024 12:59 AM
May 19, 2024 Sports
ExxonMobil Boys and Girls Under-14 Schools Football Championship…
Kaieteur Sports – Due to the overwhelming interest from numerous teams in the Fifth Annual ExxonMobil Boys and Girls Under-14 Schools Football Championship, tournament coordinator Petra Organisation held an elimination playoff yesterday at the Ministry of Education ground. The day featured a packed lineup of eleven matches, with teams such as Three Mile Secondary, St John’s College, West Minster Secondary, Cotton Tree Secondary, Patentia Secondary, Christiansburg Secondary, West Demerara Secondary, Hope Secondary, Christ Church Secondary, Queen’s College, Annandale Secondary, New Campbellville Secondary, and North Ruimveldt Secondary vying for a spot in the 2024 competition.
The event kicked off with Three Mile drawing with St John’s College, leading both teams to qualify for the main tournament. In subsequent matches, Westminster defeated Charity Secondary 2-0, while Belladrum Secondary lost to Cotton Tree 1-0.
Patentia Secondary emerged victorious over Yarrowkabra Secondary with a 3-1 scoreline, Christiansburg delivered a stunning 4-0 defeat to St Stanislaus College, and West Demerara was bested by Brickdam Secondary, losing 3-0.
The action continued with Annandale Secondary winning 3-0 against the Institute of Excellence. Christ Church Secondary and Queen’s College both advanced as Christ Church secured a 5-2 victory over Queen’s College. New Campbellville Secondary and North Ruimveldt Secondary qualified through walkovers.
The tournament is set to officially kick off this coming Saturday, May 25, at the same venue.
Listen what Ring Fencing means to your foot table!
May 19, 2024ExxonMobil Boys and Girls Under-14 Schools Football Championship… Kaieteur Sports – Due to the overwhelming interest from numerous teams in the Fifth Annual ExxonMobil Boys and Girls...
May 19, 2024
May 19, 2024
May 19, 2024
May 19, 2024
May 19, 2024
Kaieteur News – Last Thursday, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo was asked about some of the economic and social recommendations... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – After 13 years, the 14 independent member states of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM)... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]