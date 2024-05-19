Latest update May 19th, 2024 12:59 AM

Charity, Belladrum, Yarrowkabra, IOE among teams eliminated

May 19, 2024 Sports

Part of the action in the ExxonMobil U14 Football Championship eliminator

Part of the action in the ExxonMobil U14 Football Championship eliminator

ExxonMobil Boys and Girls Under-14 Schools Football Championship…

Kaieteur Sports – Due to the overwhelming interest from numerous teams in the Fifth Annual ExxonMobil Boys and Girls Under-14 Schools Football Championship, tournament coordinator Petra Organisation held an elimination playoff yesterday at the Ministry of Education ground. The day featured a packed lineup of eleven matches, with teams such as Three Mile Secondary, St John’s College, West Minster Secondary, Cotton Tree Secondary, Patentia Secondary, Christiansburg Secondary, West Demerara Secondary, Hope Secondary, Christ Church Secondary, Queen’s College, Annandale Secondary, New Campbellville Secondary, and North Ruimveldt Secondary vying for a spot in the 2024 competition.

The event kicked off with Three Mile drawing with St John’s College, leading both teams to qualify for the main tournament. In subsequent matches, Westminster defeated Charity Secondary 2-0, while Belladrum Secondary lost to Cotton Tree 1-0.

Annadale Secondary breaches Institute of Excellence (IOE) defense to secure a 3-0 victory

Annadale Secondary breaches Institute of Excellence (IOE) defense to secure a 3-0 victory

Patentia Secondary emerged victorious over Yarrowkabra Secondary with a 3-1 scoreline, Christiansburg delivered a stunning 4-0 defeat to St Stanislaus College, and West Demerara was bested by Brickdam Secondary, losing 3-0.

The action continued with Annandale Secondary winning 3-0 against the Institute of Excellence. Christ Church Secondary and Queen’s College both advanced as Christ Church secured a 5-2 victory over Queen’s College. New Campbellville Secondary and North Ruimveldt Secondary qualified through walkovers.

The tournament is set to officially kick off this coming Saturday, May 25, at the same venue.

