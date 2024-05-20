Chef robbed at knife point in Kitty

Latest update May 20th, 2024 12:59 AM

May 20, 2024

Kaieteur News – Twenty-nine-year-old Aleya Fiedtkou, a chef was on Sunday morning robbed at knife point by two bandits in Kitty, Georgetown.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) reported that the chef was robbed by two identifiable males (one armed with a knife) on a black trip motorcycle registration number unknown.

Fiedtkou was relieved of one black handbag valued at $6,000 which contained $15,000, personal documents and an Apple Iphone 11 pro max valued $200,000,  as she was about to enter her yard.

The woman was confronted by the bandits, and one placed a knife to her neck while the other raised his jersey showing her what appeared to be a firearm in his waist. She became fearful and released the bag containing her belongings.  They then returned to their motorcycle and proceeded south along Stanley Place, Kitty.

A police Sergeant who was seated in his personal motor vehicle at the corner of Stanley Place and Gordon Street observed when the robbery was committed, and saw the perpetrators coming in his direction. He came out his vehicle armed with his service weapon and discharged three rounds in their direction. However, they managed to escape south along Vlissengen Road. Several persons were questioned and CCTV camera footage was obtained. The investigation is ongoing.

