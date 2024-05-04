Latest update May 4th, 2024 12:59 AM

Teen remanded for larceny, escaping police custody

May 04, 2024 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Carleto Williams at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court

Kaieteur News – An 18-year-old, who was in police custody for larceny, was on Friday remanded to prison when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court to answer the charge.

Kaieteur News understands that Carleto Williams appeared before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly where he pleaded guilty with an explanation.

Reports are that on April 23, 2024 at the Stabroek Police Outpost, Stabroek Market Williams claimed that he was on a bus with a friend when an argument ensued at the back of the bus. He stated that he exited the bus, and while the person involved in the argument was still on the phone, a thief snatched the victim’s phone and ran away.

Williams, was caught by police but while in custody he managed to escape when he was being transported to a cell. However, he was apprehended by the police near the Stabroek Police Outpost.

Notably, Williams already has a similar case pending in court.

Meanwhile, the accused explained to Magistrate Daly, that he didn’t know the seriousness of escaping police custody.

Magistrate Daly ordered a probation report to be prepared.

Williams was remanded to prison until May 31, 2024.

