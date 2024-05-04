Teen remanded for larceny, escaping police custody

Latest update May 4th, 2024 12:59 AM
May 04, 2024 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – An 18-year-old, who was in police custody for larceny, was on Friday remanded to prison when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court to answer the charge.
Kaieteur News understands that Carleto Williams appeared before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly where he pleaded guilty with an explanation.
Reports are that on April 23, 2024 at the Stabroek Police Outpost, Stabroek Market Williams claimed that he was on a bus with a friend when an argument ensued at the back of the bus. He stated that he exited the bus, and while the person involved in the argument was still on the phone, a thief snatched the victim’s phone and ran away.
Williams, was caught by police but while in custody he managed to escape when he was being transported to a cell. However, he was apprehended by the police near the Stabroek Police Outpost.
Notably, Williams already has a similar case pending in court.
Meanwhile, the accused explained to Magistrate Daly, that he didn’t know the seriousness of escaping police custody.
Magistrate Daly ordered a probation report to be prepared.
Williams was remanded to prison until May 31, 2024.
GRA catch EXXON trying to hunch GUYANA over 11 BUS dollars in one shot!!!!
May 04, 2024SportsMax – The West Indies Women defeated hosts Pakistan by eight wickets in the fifth and final T20 International at the Karachi National Stadium yesterday to complete a 4-1 series victory....
May 04, 2024
May 04, 2024
May 04, 2024
May 04, 2024
May 04, 2024
Kaieteur News – I have not read the decision of Justice Sandil Kissoon in the case brought by the Guyana Teachers’... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Waterfalls Magazine – On April 10, the Permanent Council of the Organization of American States... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]