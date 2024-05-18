Singapore company secures contact for works on 6th FPSO

Latest update May 18th, 2024 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – Seatrium Limited, a Singaporean company on Thursday announced that it has been awarded a contract by Single Buoy Moorings Inc, a SBM Offshore company, for the topsides fabrication and integration of a Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel for one of ExxonMobil Guyana Limited (EMGL) projects.
Marlin Khiew, Executive Vice President, Oil & Gas (Americas) of Seatrium said, “We are honoured to be able to support SBM Offshore and ExxonMobil Guyana in contributing to the oil and gas industry in Guyana with yet another FPSO for deployment in the Stabroek block. FPSO Jaguar reinforces Seatrium’s standing as the world leader in the conversion and integration of FPSOs, marking our 29th major project for SBM Offshore, a strong affirmation of our client’s confidence in Seatrium as a partner of choice in floating production systems.”
Seatrium’s scope of work includes the fabrication of several topsides modules, riser, mooring and umbilical structures, followed by the installation and integration of these structures and all topside modules for the FPSO Jaguar (the sixth FPSO). The Group will also support SBM Offshore with pre-commissioning and commissioning work.
Last month, SBM Offshore announced that ExxonMobil Guyana Limited (EMGL) has awarded a contract to build and deploy the Jaguar FPSO vessel for the Whiptail development at Guyana’s Stabroek Block.
The FPSO Jaguar is designed to produce 250,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd) and an associated gas treatment capacity of 540 million cubic feet per day (mmscfd), water injection capacity of 300,000 barrels of water per day (bwpd), and a storage capacity of two million barrels of oil. Work is expected to commence in the third quarter of this year; upon completion, the FPSO will be deployed to serve in the Whiptail Field for ExxonMobil Guyana.
To date, Seatrium has been involved in delivering three FPSO projects, namely FPSO Liza Destiny, FPSO Liza Unity and FPSO Prosperity, as part of the series of FPSOs bound for the Stabroek block in offshore Guyana. Seatrium is also on track to deliver its fourth Guyanese FPSO project, ONE GUYANA FPSO to SBM.
Recently, Seatrium announced that it has secured a FPSO topsides integration contract from longstanding customer, Japanese shipbuilder MODEC. The scope of work covers the installation and integration of topside modules onboard the FPSO Errea Wittu (the fifth FPSO), and includes completion and commissioning support for MODEC.
MODEC had successfully secured an order for the Uaru Development from ExxonMobil. The FPSO Errea Wittu will be deployed in the Uaru Field, Stabroek Block, approximately 200 kilometers offshore Guyana. The US$12.7 billion Uaru project was sanctioned in April 2023 and marked the startup of construction of the FPSO Errea Wittu back in February.
