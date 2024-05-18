PNCR, AFC set confab dates to elect new leadership

Kaieteur News – Days after the incumbent Peoples Progressive Party (PPP) held its 32nd Congress; the opposition Alliance for Change (AFC) and the Peoples National Congress Reform (PNCR) have announced the dates for their internal elections.

The AFC will hold its 8th Biannual Conference on June 29, 2024, in Georgetown, while the PNC/R will hold its 22nd Biennial Delegates Congress one day prior. The party’s Congress will conclude on June 30, 2024.

According to AFC’s General Secretary, Sherod Duncan, who publicized the date for the Congress date said that “Nominations are now open for key leadership positions, including Leader, Chairman, Vice Chairman, General Secretary, and 12 members of the party’s National Executive Committee.”

Duncan in public statement on Friday said that “all the party’s regional bodies have been officially notified of the upcoming Conference. In alignment with the party’s commitment to democratic processes and full membership participation, Nomination Day is set for June 12, 2024.”

Additionally, all Regional Management Committee chairpersons are also up for election.

According to Duncan, the new party committee will also include representatives from the party’s youth arm, Youths For Change, and Women For Change—the women’s arm, “reflecting the AFC’s long dedication to inclusive leadership.”

The Conference, he posits, “is expected to attract approximately three hundred delegates, and scores of observers, special guests and invitees. The preparations for this significant event and democratic renewal within Guyana’s third major party are well underway and proceeding as scheduled.”

With this in mind, he expressed optimism looking “forward to an exciting productive, empowering and collaborative Conference that will help shape the future direction of our party and our continued efforts to drive positive change in Guyana.”

The AFC is the second largest party opposition party behind the Peoples National Congress Reform (PNC/R).

Meanwhile, the PNCR made its announcement during a press conference hosted by its leader Aubrey Norton. Norton said that the decision to host Congress at the end of June was made at the party’s last meeting on Wednesday.

The theme for the Congress will be, ‘Forming the Next Government; Building a Just Inclusive and Prosperous Society for All.”

Party Delegates and Members from all ten regions will be attending Congress in person. There will be no virtual attendance. The party has assured that arrangements have already started.

“The 22nd Biennial Delegates Congress is expected to be one of the largest, most spirited, and most important in the Party’s history,” the party said.

The announcement by the opposition parties comes on the heels of the ruling PPP’s recently concluded Congress electing its 40 Member Executive Committee —five non-voting members.

Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo has since been returned as General Secretary of the party at its first meeting. Additionally, the committee elected 18- Central Committee members to the Executive Committee, consisting of Dr. Irfaan Ali, Zulfikar Mustapha, Anil Nandlall, Dr. Frank Anthony, Vickram Bharrat, Collin Croal, Nigel Dharamlall, Neil Kumar, Shyam Nokta, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, Donald Ramotar, Clement Rohee, Dharamkumar Seeraj, Pauline Sukhai, and Gail Teixeira as full members. Kwame Mc Coy, Anand Persaud, and Ricky Ramraj were elected as candidate members.

Zulfikar Mustapha who had secured the third highest number of votes at the party’s congress was re-elected as Executive Secretary, while President Ali was elected Finance Secretary.

In his address to the meeting, the General Secretary thanked the outgoing Central Committee members for their contributions. He stressed that the Congress was a resounding success, highlighted by its scale, diversity, energetic atmosphere, deep discussions, significant issues tackled, and efficient logistics.

Jagdeo also expressed his deep appreciation for the work of Party members, supporters, volunteers, and others for their contribution to the congress and for their continuous support to the PPP and its programmes.

The 32nd PPP Congress, which took place from May 3 to 5 at Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara (ECD), was themed, “Strengthen the Party, Defend Guyana, Unite Our People for Progress and Prosperity.”

The party said its “congress drew participation of over 3,000 delegates and observers from across the country.”