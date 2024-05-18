Businessman on bail for assaulting cop

Kaieteur News – A 23-year-old businessman was on Friday granted $75,000 bail when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly to answer three charges: Disorderly Behaviour, Damage of Property, Assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest.

The accused, Adell Cato pleaded not guilty to all charges. It is alleged that on April 9, 2024 at the Stabroek Market, Georgetown Cato assaulted Police Corporal Kofi Robertson. It is also alleged that he resisted arrest by the officer, and caused damage to a jersey and watch valued at $35,000, both belonging to the policeman.

Cato is also accused of behaving disorderly.

Cato was placed on bail for the four charges. He was granted $25,000 bail for assaulting the police, $20,000 bail each for resisting arrest and property damage, $10,000 bail for disorderly behavior and causing a breach of peace.

Cato is scheduled to return to court on June 28, 2024.