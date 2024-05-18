$117M outstanding in traffic tickets – Traffic Chief

Latest update May 18th, 2024 12:59 AM
May 18, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – Approximately $117M is owed to the state so far this year by traffic offenders, Traffic Chief Senior Superintendent of Police Mahdenra Singh revealed on Wednesday. The Traffic Chief was at the time speaking during an information session on Radio Eve Leary.
The Senior Superintendent disclosed too that the state has since received over $57M in payment for traffic tickets.
“For this year so far… in the courts of law those tickets amounted to more than $57M in cash going towards Governments financial system from tickets paid…outstanding tickets amount to more than $117M and this is based on stats,” Singh said, whilst citing that the statistics provided are based on physical verification.
The Traffic Chief assured that ranks will be following up with those persons who have failed to pay their ticket fines.
“Do we just take the unpaid tickets as a form of some action taken and leave it as it is? No, our ranks continuously work to follow up for court dates for matters that are pending, if summons were prepared and if warrants were issued for the arrest of a perpetrator or person who did not honour the date on their tickets for court,” he said.
The Traffic Chief emphasized, “The law it is what it is and not what we want it to be, it is there to be enforced and that is what we do precisely.”
