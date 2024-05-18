Police offer reward for recapture of Lusignan Prison escapee

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Prison Service (GPS) is offering an award for any information that leads to the recapturing of Jose Awad, the inmate who escaped from the Lusignan Prison on Tuesday.

Awad was spotted on Friday morning at Parika, East Bank Essequibo (EBE), the GPS said on its Facebook page.

The Prison Service, through its Director, Nicklon Elliot did not state the amount of the award that is being offered.

On Wednesday, Kaieteur News reported that the inmate escaped on Tuesday around 13:00h while working at the snackette in the compound of the Cecil Kilkenny Training School. Awad’s wife and mother-in-law were taken into custody on Wednesday to assist with investigations.

Persons with any information regarding Awad are to contact the nearest Police Station or the office of the Director of Prisons on telephone number 613-6616 or Officer-in- charge of the Lusignan Prison on telephone number 220-4289.

The GPS has assured that all information provided will be treated with the strictest confidentiality.

Meanwhile, the GPS reminded that aiding and abetting a prison escapee is a crime punishable by imprisonment of three or more years, if found guilty.