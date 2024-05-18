Latest update May 18th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Police offer reward for recapture of Lusignan Prison escapee

May 18, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Prison Service (GPS) is offering an award for any information that leads to the recapturing of Jose Awad, the inmate who escaped from the Lusignan Prison on Tuesday.

Wanted: Jose Awad

Wanted: Jose Awad

Awad was spotted on Friday morning at Parika, East Bank Essequibo (EBE), the GPS said on its Facebook page.

The Prison Service, through its Director, Nicklon Elliot did not state the amount of the award that is being offered.

On Wednesday, Kaieteur News reported that the inmate escaped on Tuesday around 13:00h while working at the snackette in the compound of the Cecil Kilkenny Training School. Awad’s wife and mother-in-law were taken into custody on Wednesday to assist with investigations.

Persons with any information regarding Awad are to contact the nearest Police Station or the office of the Director of Prisons on telephone number 613-6616 or Officer-in- charge of the Lusignan Prison on telephone number 220-4289.

The GPS has assured that all information provided will be treated with the strictest confidentiality.

Meanwhile, the GPS reminded that aiding and abetting a prison escapee is a crime punishable by imprisonment of three or more years, if found guilty.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | May. 13th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Public Servants salary can double overnight by just fencing the oil projects.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Guyana and Saudi Arabia sign two-year deal that will have significant benefits for Guyana’s football

Guyana and Saudi Arabia sign two-year deal that will have significant...

May 18, 2024

Thailand: The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) and the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) inked a two-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Thursday that covers a broad range of areas...
Read More
Beharry Automative Limited on board VMFA KFC Under-8 Football Funday

Beharry Automative Limited on board VMFA KFC...

May 18, 2024

Sri Lanka Women to host West Indies for three ODIs and three T20Is next month

Sri Lanka Women to host West Indies for three...

May 18, 2024

Young Matthew Daby to make Debut at 1320 Heat this Sunday

Young Matthew Daby to make Debut at 1320 Heat...

May 18, 2024

GFF-Blue Water Shipping National Girls U15 Football continues today

GFF-Blue Water Shipping National Girls U15...

May 18, 2024

Apex Predators humble Cambridge Jaguars in CPSCL Gold Conference T20 by 42 runs

Apex Predators humble Cambridge Jaguars in CPSCL...

May 18, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • Jagdeo is wrong yet again

    Kaieteur News – Bharrat Jagdeo is hopeless when it comes to understanding the conventions associated with the relationship... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]