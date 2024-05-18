Latest update May 18th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

ExxonM makes third oil discovery in Suriname

May 18, 2024 ExxonMobil, News, Oil & Gas

Map showing location of Suriname’s Block 52 where Exxon and Petronas recently made a new discovery

Map showing location of Suriname’s Block 52 where Exxon and Petronas recently made a new discovery

Kaieteur News – U.S. oil major, Exxon Mobil and Malaysian energy company, Petronas, have made a third oil discovery in Suriname.

Petronas made the announcement on Wednesday of the hydrocarbon discovery in Block 52 at the Fusaea-1 exploration well in Suriname’s Block 52. The discovery is located about 170 kilometres offshore and 9 kilometers east from Roystonea-1, an earlier oil discovery.

The well was spud in Feb 2024 and successfully drilled to a total depth of 5,227 metres with zero (0) LTI, encountering several oil and gas-bearing Campanian sandstone reservoir packages. Further evaluation is being undertaken to determine the full extent of this discovery and its potential for an integrated development with the recent Roystonea-1 and Sloanea-1 discoveries.

Block 52, which covers an area of 4,749 square kilometres, is located north of the coast of Paramaribo, Suriname’s capital city, within the prospective Suriname-Guyana basin. Petronas Suriname E&P is the operator of Block 52 with a 50% participating interest together with ExxonMobil.

Addressing the recent deepwater discovery by Petronas in Suriname, Mark Oberstoetter, Head of Americas Upstream, said, “We understand Roystonea and Fusaea’s recoverable resources are approaching 400 million barrels. This could be enough to support an FPSO (Floating Production, Storage and Offloading vessel) with an oil processing capacity of up to 100,000 b/d FPSO development.”

Wood Mackenzie, a global provider of data and analytics for the energy transition reported that nine deepwater fields have been discovered in Suriname waters since 2019, but the country still awaits its first sanctioned development.

According to Wood Mackenzie, TotalEnergies and APA Corporation are close to sanctioning a cluster FPSO development on Block 58. Block 52 is east of Block 58 and has different owners. Fusaea is the third discovery in the block, following Sloanea and Roystonea.

“In addition, APA Corporation, Petronas and CEPSA drilled the 2022 Baja discovery in Block 53. This is eight kilometres north of Roystonea and could eventually be part of a wider cluster development,” continued Oberstoetter.

Petronas has already secured tax relief if it develops gas on the block. The 2020 Sloanea discovery is now being appraised with a second well.

Wood Mackenzie now holds Suriname’s discovered resources at more than 2.4 billion barrels of oil and liquids and more than 12.5 tcf of gas.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | May. 13th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Public Servants salary can double overnight by just fencing the oil projects.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Guyana and Saudi Arabia sign two-year deal that will have significant benefits for Guyana’s football

Guyana and Saudi Arabia sign two-year deal that will have significant...

May 18, 2024

Thailand: The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) and the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) inked a two-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Thursday that covers a broad range of areas...
Read More
Beharry Automative Limited on board VMFA KFC Under-8 Football Funday

Beharry Automative Limited on board VMFA KFC...

May 18, 2024

Sri Lanka Women to host West Indies for three ODIs and three T20Is next month

Sri Lanka Women to host West Indies for three...

May 18, 2024

Young Matthew Daby to make Debut at 1320 Heat this Sunday

Young Matthew Daby to make Debut at 1320 Heat...

May 18, 2024

GFF-Blue Water Shipping National Girls U15 Football continues today

GFF-Blue Water Shipping National Girls U15...

May 18, 2024

Apex Predators humble Cambridge Jaguars in CPSCL Gold Conference T20 by 42 runs

Apex Predators humble Cambridge Jaguars in CPSCL...

May 18, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • Jagdeo is wrong yet again

    Kaieteur News – Bharrat Jagdeo is hopeless when it comes to understanding the conventions associated with the relationship... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]