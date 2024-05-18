Rain or shine the consumers always pay

Kaieteur News – Dem boys seh, when it comes to buying fruits and vegetables in this country, it’s a case of heads the farmers win, tails the consumers lose. You see, when the sun shining bright like a politician’s smile during campaign season, the food vendors and farmers bawl how de dry weather killing de crops. Dem seh the yields low and that’s why the price high like Mount Roraima.

The poor consumer, who already ketching deh tail to mek ends meet, gotta dig deep into dem pockets to buy a lil’ bit of bora and a few tomatoes. Then come the rains, and you might think, “Oh good, de price gon drop now.”

But no, Dem Boys seh that’s not how it does wuk. With the first drop of rain, the vendors start another song and dance. “De rain affecting de crops,” dem cry, “De fields too muddy, de yields low, and we losing plenty.”

So, the poor consumer, who was hoping for some relief, instead sees the same high prices like if mango season suddenly get scarce. De vendors and farmers, dem playing a sweet game of pass de blame. Rain or shine, is always some excuse why de prices high. If is not too dry, then is too wet. If is not pests, then is fertilizer and gasoline price.

You see, dem boys seh it’s a no-win situation for de consumer. When de sun shining, dem gotta pay high. When de rain falling, dem still gotta pay high. De consumer can’t ketch a break. Is like dem farmers and vendors always have de right weather for excuses, but never de right weather for de crops to flourish and de prices to drop.

So, rain or shine, the consumer always paying through de nose. Maybe one day, the weather will finally get it right. But until then, dem boys seh, we better start learning to cook excuses, ‘cause that’s de only thing we seem to have in abundance.

Talk half. Leff half