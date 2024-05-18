Govt. to build $123M Lusignan Market

Kaieteur News – While upgrades are being executed at a number of markets along the coast, the government through the Ministry of Public Works is planning to spend an estimated sum of $123,954,810 to construct the Lusignan market on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD).

This is according to a tender the ministry issued seeking a contractor to not only build a market space for the vendors but to also construct a sanitary block there.

This publication understands that in March, President Irfaan Ali visited the market area where he interacted with vendors and listened to their concerns. It was after that visit that Minister within the Public Works Ministry, Deodat Indar and other officials visited the market and announced that plans are underway to execute works that will facilitate the market’s activities.

It was reported that several markets, including Parika, Mon Repos, Leonora, Hydronie and Charity are being rehabilitated to ensure vendors have a conducive area to ply their trade and that the environment is safe for customers.

This year, the government has allocated $1.2 billion towards improving market facilities and would see works being done to the Corriverton, Kumaka and Suddie markets, to name a few.