Baby among three injured in Berbice accident

Kaieteur News – A two-year-old baby is among three persons who on Wednesday sustained injuries about their bodies after the driver of the lorry they were travelling in, lost control and crashed into a concrete bridge and fence on the Glasgow Public Road, East Bank Berbice (EBB).

The injured persons were identified as; two-year-old Kevin Junior Cort, 34-year-old Kevin Cort, and 28-year-old Shevon Abbensetts, all of Glasgow Village, EBB.

Police in a report related that the accident occurred at about 11:15hrs. It is reported that the incident involved motor lorry #GAF 4495 driven by Cort, with occupants, Abbensetts and the toddler. Investigations disclosed that motor lorry #GAF 4495 was proceeding north along the eastern drive lane at a fast rate, when the driver reportedly lost control of the said vehicle and collided with a concrete bridge and fence on the eastern side of the road then ended up in a trench.

As a result of the collision, the occupants were flung out of the vehicle and landed on the road, while the driver remained at the wheel.

“They all received injuries about their bodies,” police reported. The two occupants were picked up in a conscious condition while the driver was semi-conscious. They were taken to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital, where they were examined by a doctor on duty, who treated Abbensetts for injuries about her body, Kevin Junior Cort for open fracture to the right leg. The senior Kevin Cort was treated for a fractured right leg.

Abbensetts and the baby were referred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for further treatment while the driver remains a patient at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital.

The investigations are ongoing.