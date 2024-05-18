Doctors barred, suspended for malpractice – Medical Council

Latest update May 18th, 2024 12:59 AM
May 18, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – A doctor has been barred from practicing in Guyana while another has been suspected by the Guyana Medical Council (GMC) for malpractice, notice published in Friday’s edition of the Stabroek News said.
The Medical Council said that in accordance with Section 17 (3) (c) of the Medical Practitioners Act Chapter 32:02 of the Laws of Guyana, Dr. Anil Solomon, a Medical Practitioner registered to practice in Guyana has been removed from the register of medical practitioners in Guyana.
The decision to bar Dr. Solomon was made after the Council found him guilty of professional misconduct and malpractice. By virtue of the Council’s decision, Dr. Solomon cannot practice medicine in Guyana.
Meanwhile, Dr. Abdulla Amin, a medical practitioner registered to practice in Guyana has been suspended by the Medical Council for four months (May 6, 2024 and September 6, 2024) on a finding of malpractice.
Dr. Amin is not permitted to practice medicine during this period.
When contacted on Friday, Chief Medical Officer (ag) Dr. Narine Singh who is also a member of the Medical Council told Kaieteur News that details related to the malpractices cannot be provided but noted that Dr. Amin works in the public health system while Dr. Solomon worked in the private system.
