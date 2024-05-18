Latest update May 18th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Doctors barred, suspended for malpractice – Medical Council

May 18, 2024 News

(R-L) Dr. Anil Solomon and Dr. Abdulla Amin

(R-L) Dr. Anil Solomon and Dr. Abdulla Amin

Kaieteur News – A doctor has been barred from practicing in Guyana while another has been suspected by the Guyana Medical Council (GMC) for malpractice, notice published in Friday’s edition of the Stabroek News said.

The Medical Council said that in accordance with Section 17 (3) (c) of the Medical Practitioners Act Chapter 32:02 of the Laws of Guyana, Dr. Anil Solomon, a Medical Practitioner registered to practice in Guyana has been removed from the register of medical practitioners in Guyana.

The decision to bar Dr. Solomon was made after the Council found him guilty of professional misconduct and malpractice. By virtue of the Council’s decision, Dr. Solomon cannot practice medicine in Guyana.

Meanwhile, Dr. Abdulla Amin, a medical practitioner registered to practice in Guyana has been suspended by the Medical Council for four months (May 6, 2024 and September 6, 2024) on a finding of malpractice.

Dr. Amin is not permitted to practice medicine during this period.

When contacted on Friday, Chief Medical Officer (ag) Dr. Narine Singh who is also a member of the Medical Council told Kaieteur News that details related to the malpractices cannot be provided but noted that Dr. Amin works in the public health system while Dr. Solomon worked in the private system.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | May. 13th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Public Servants salary can double overnight by just fencing the oil projects.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Guyana and Saudi Arabia sign two-year deal that will have significant benefits for Guyana’s football

Guyana and Saudi Arabia sign two-year deal that will have significant...

May 18, 2024

Thailand: The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) and the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) inked a two-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Thursday that covers a broad range of areas...
Read More
Beharry Automative Limited on board VMFA KFC Under-8 Football Funday

Beharry Automative Limited on board VMFA KFC...

May 18, 2024

Sri Lanka Women to host West Indies for three ODIs and three T20Is next month

Sri Lanka Women to host West Indies for three...

May 18, 2024

Young Matthew Daby to make Debut at 1320 Heat this Sunday

Young Matthew Daby to make Debut at 1320 Heat...

May 18, 2024

GFF-Blue Water Shipping National Girls U15 Football continues today

GFF-Blue Water Shipping National Girls U15...

May 18, 2024

Apex Predators humble Cambridge Jaguars in CPSCL Gold Conference T20 by 42 runs

Apex Predators humble Cambridge Jaguars in CPSCL...

May 18, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • Jagdeo is wrong yet again

    Kaieteur News – Bharrat Jagdeo is hopeless when it comes to understanding the conventions associated with the relationship... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]