‘Guyanese Critic’ to complete Belle Vue pump station by August

May 18, 2024 News

The area where the Belle Vue pump station in Region Three will be located.

Kaieteur News – The $865M Belle Vue pump station contract that was awarded to TEPUI Group Inc. – the company closely linked to Mikhail Rodrigues also known as ‘Guyanese Critic’ is set to be completed by August this year.

This is according to information shared in a project summary which was submitted by the company to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) just recently.

The EPA in a public notice also disclosed that no Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is required for the project.

An EIA is usually conducted by the EPA to evaluate the likely environmental impacts of a proposed project or development, taking into account inter-related socio-economic, cultural and human-health impacts, both beneficial and adverse.

“The EPA has determined that this project will not significantly affect the environment, and is therefore exempt from the requirement to conduct an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA),” the agency revealed.

Be that as it may, EPA mentioned that it is still allowing the public a 30-day period to lodge any objections or concerns about the project. Appeals and objections can be submitted to the Environmental Assessment Board at the EPA’s Sophia, Georgetown office.

In the summary it was stated that the works would be supervised by consultant Caribbean Engineering and Management Consultants – CEMCO.

The document states also that the proposed project site is located at the drainage trench separating Belle Vue and Good Intent Villages on the West Bank of the Demerara River, Region Three.

Some of the works listed are: the erection of the Steel Pump House and erection of the sluice columns and other components, installation of pumps and appurtenances, discharge pipe, exhaust pipes, construction of pump attendants’ house, access road, fuel bond and test run of the pumps, structural foundation works just to name a few.

Meanwhile, this publication had reported that the $865 million contract was awarded to TEPUI earlier last year which saw works slated to be started then. But the project did not begin then due to delays and only started in January this year.

It was reported too that the contract was the subject of an investigation by Public Procurement Commission (PPC) after complaints were raised that the contractor failed to meet the technical requirements of the project.

