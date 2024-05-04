Latest update May 4th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Man jailed for possession of gun, ammo and cannabis

May 04, 2024 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – Wendell Hamilton, the 41-year-old man who was busted with an AR-15 rifle, four live rounds of 7.62 x 39 ammunition, a quantity of suspected cannabis, and cannabis plants at his Roraima Housing Scheme, West Bank Demerara (WBD) property this week was on Friday sentenced to prison.

Hamilton pleaded guilty to the charge when he appeared before Magistrate Rhondell Weever at the Wales Magistrate Court and was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment for possession of a firearm, one year for possession of ammunition, $30,000 or six months’ imprisonment for possession of narcotics and $50,000 or six months’ imprisonment for cultivating a prohibited plant.

All sentences will run concurrently.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | April. 15th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

GRA catch EXXON trying to hunch GUYANA over 11 BUS dollars in one shot!!!!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

West Indies win fifth T20I by eight wickets to secure 4-1 series victory

West Indies win fifth T20I by eight wickets to secure 4-1 series...

May 04, 2024

SportsMax – The West Indies Women defeated hosts Pakistan by eight wickets in the fifth and final T20 International at the Karachi National Stadium yesterday to complete a 4-1 series victory....
Read More
Record 5 Guyanese named in Windies T20 World Cup squad 

Record 5 Guyanese named in Windies T20 World Cup...

May 04, 2024

Solid as a Rock: Starfire Gold is the one to beat

Solid as a Rock: Starfire Gold is the one to beat

May 04, 2024

GFF/Blue Water Shipping Girls U15 National Schools Football kicks off today

GFF/Blue Water Shipping Girls U15 National...

May 04, 2024

Women’s Chess Championship title in the balance

Women’s Chess Championship title in the...

May 04, 2024

Twenty-three from Rupununi earn GFF Referee Introductory Course Certificate

Twenty-three from Rupununi earn GFF Referee...

May 04, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]