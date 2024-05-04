Man jailed for possession of gun, ammo and cannabis

Kaieteur News – Wendell Hamilton, the 41-year-old man who was busted with an AR-15 rifle, four live rounds of 7.62 x 39 ammunition, a quantity of suspected cannabis, and cannabis plants at his Roraima Housing Scheme, West Bank Demerara (WBD) property this week was on Friday sentenced to prison.

Hamilton pleaded guilty to the charge when he appeared before Magistrate Rhondell Weever at the Wales Magistrate Court and was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment for possession of a firearm, one year for possession of ammunition, $30,000 or six months’ imprisonment for possession of narcotics and $50,000 or six months’ imprisonment for cultivating a prohibited plant.

All sentences will run concurrently.