Team Digicel Guyana dominate AMCHAM Golf Tournament

Kaieteur Sports – Over the weekend, the prestigious Lusignan Golf Club played host to the highly anticipated AMCHAM Golf Tournament, drawing golf enthusiasts and professionals alike from across the region. With more than 70 players showcasing their skills on the immaculate greens, the tournament proved to be a thrilling display of talent and sportsmanship.

In a fiercely competitive field, Team Digicel Guyana emerged victorious, claiming the coveted first-place title with an impressive 23 points. Comprised of Ryan Ramjit, Avinash Persaud, Balaji Vinjimoor, and Vishal Dhani, Team Digicel Guyana showcased exceptional teamwork and skill throughout the tournament.

Not far behind, Team ExxonMobil Guyana secured a commendable second-place finish with 21 points. Phillip Rietema, Jim Peck, Corey Dean, and Matt Rall demonstrated unwavering determination and precision on the course, earning well-deserved recognition for their stellar performance.

Rounding out the top three, Digicel Guyana clinched third place with 23 points, showcasing the depth of talent within their organization. Maurice Solomon, Robert Hanoman, Monnaff Arjune, and Richard Haniff exhibited a commendable display of skill and sportsmanship, solidifying their position among the tournament’s elite competitors.

The AMCHAM Golf Tournament not only provided a platform for friendly competition but also fostered camaraderie and networking opportunities among participants. With the support of sponsors, including Digicel Guyana and ExxonMobil Guyana, the event proved to be a resounding success, further cementing its status as a highlight on the local golfing calendar.

As the sun set on another thrilling tournament at Lusignan Golf Club, participants and spectators alike departed with cherished memories and a renewed passion for the sport. The organizers extend their heartfelt gratitude to all who contributed to the success of the event and look forward to welcoming players back for future tournaments.