Chase’s Academic into semis

Latest update April 22nd, 2024 12:59 AM
Apr 22, 2024 Sports
– President’s College, Waramuri Top and Dolphin Secondary advance
Kaieteur Sports – Chase’s Academic Foundation, President’s College, Waramuri Top, and Dolphin Secondary have emerged as the top four contenders to advance to the semi-finals of the Petra/Milo Schools Under-18 Football tournament, after clinching victories on Sunday at the Ministry of Education ground.
The tournament, which kicked off on March 23, has reached a crucial stage in determining the 2024 champions, following intense quarter-final clashes featuring Bartica Secondary, East Ruimveldt Secondary, Ann’s Grove Secondary, West Ruimveldt Secondary, Chase’s Academic Foundation, President’s College (PC), Waramuri Top, and Dolphin Secondary.
In a gripping opener, Chase’s Academic Foundation dominated defending champions Bartica Secondary in a resounding 5-0 victory.
Bryan Wharton, Neeiaz Baksh, Omar Sam, Isaiah Ifill, and Mark Glasgow each found the net, showcasing a stellar team effort.
Baksh and Sam set the pace with early goals in the 20th and 21st minutes, while Captain Wharton extended the lead to 3-0 by the 40th minute. Glasgow and Ifill sealed the deal with individual goals, securing Chase’s emphatic 5-0 win.
President’s College claimed a comfortable 3-1 victory over a decent East Ruimveldt side, thanks to the heroics of Daniel Alexander, Iyshown Morriah, and Shamar Barrington. The victory propels PC into the semi-finals, positioning them as strong contenders for the title.
Meanwhile, in another quarter-final showdown, Waramuri Top asserted their dominance over East Coast Ann’s Grove Secondary with a convincing 3-0 win. Early goals from Rondell Peters and Chetram Thomas put Waramuri in control, with Odel Holmes sealing the victory in the 62nd minute.
Dolphin Secondary secured their semi-final berth by edging out the resilient West Ruimveldt Secondary with a solitary goal from Ezekiel Frank David, ending the match with a 1-0 victory.
Looking ahead, Chase’s Academic will face off against Dolphin in the first semi-final, while President’s College will lock horns with Waramuri Top in the other semi-final.
Sponsored by Nestle MILO and endorsed by the Ministry of Education with approval from the Guyana Football Federation (GFF), the tournament enjoys widespread support from entities such as the Ministry of Sport, Ministry of Local Government, Yellow Steel Inc., and MVP Sports.
Where is the BETTER MANAGEMENT/RENEGOTIATION OF THE OIL CONTRACTS you promised Jagdeo?
Apr 22, 2024– Allicock makes impressive debut, Stewart KO Khan By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – USA-based Guyanese fighter Elton Dharry delivered a clinical performance in the wee hours of Sunday,...
Apr 22, 2024
Apr 22, 2024
Apr 22, 2024
Apr 21, 2024
Apr 21, 2024
Kaieteur News – A great many of our children have met their deaths after being sent to purchase items for their parents... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Waterfalls Magazine – On April 10, the Permanent Council of the Organization of American States... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]