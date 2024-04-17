Trophy Stall supports Rebel Tennis Club Open tournament

Kaieteur Sports – Rebel Tennis Club is hosting its third Edition of their Open tournament. The tournament is slated to run from April 12th to 21st and will be featuring men and women’s categories, with some of the top players in the country vying for the crown.

Yesterday, Graphic designer of Trophy stall, Peaches Harris, handed over trophies to the President and Head coach of Rebel Tennis Club, Andre Erskine for the event.