GOAPC Inter Ministries ‘Bat Your Own’ Tapeball Cricket tournament set for April 20

Apr 16, 2024 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – The Georgetown Office Assistants Promotion Committee (GOAPC) is excited to announce the upcoming Inter Ministries ‘Bat Your Own’ Tapeball Cricket competition scheduled for April 20th at the Queen’s College ground.

This collaborative event, organised by GOAPC in conjunction with the Permanent Secretaries representing various ministries, promises an engaging eleven-a-side, 6-over Knockout tournament. The primary objective of this initiative is to cultivate camaraderie and teamwork among Government ministries through friendly competition on the cricket field.

Generous contributions in the form of trophies and medals have been donated by the Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, MP Hugh Todd, along with support from the Office of the Prime Minister. Coordination of the tournament is overseen by James ‘Uprising’ Lewis.

Teams from different ministries will showcase their skills and team spirit in this exciting tournament. For those interested in participating in the Bat Your Own Tape Ball championship, please reach out to James Lewis at the MFA office. Entries close today, Tuesday, April 16th.

