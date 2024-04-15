Darron Niles hat-trick, Slingerz FC sink Buxton United 6 – 0



– GDF edge Western Tigers 3 – 0 to stay unbeaten

Kaieteur Sports – Slingerz FC and the Guyana Defence Force maintained their impressive form in the KFC Elite League with victories on Saturday evening at the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) National Training Centre (NTC).

The defending champions, GDF, secured a hard-fought 3-0 win over Western Tigers, while Slingerz FC dominated with a 5-0 result against Buxton United.

Both teams extended their unbeaten streaks to six matches.

For Western Tigers, it marked their third defeat in the league, with previous losses to the Guyana Police Force and Slingerz FC. Meanwhile, Buxton United suffered their seventh defeat of the season, still unable to secure a point in the 2024 Elite League.

In the opening fixture, Slingerz FC took a commanding 2-0 lead at halftime courtesy of Marcus Tudor, the league’s top scorer with 11 goals.

Brazilian import Gabriel DeSouza added another goal in the 55th minute, followed by a hat-trick from Darron Niles, who now has eight goals to his name.

Niles’ trio of goals came in the 60th, 83rd, and 90th minutes, sealing Slingerz FC’s victory.

In the second match, after a goalless first half, GDF asserted their dominance over Western Tigers, with goals from Abumchi Benjamin, Stephen McDonald, and Sherwyn Caesar.

Looking ahead, both GDF and Slingerz FC will be back in action next Saturday. The Army will face Ann’s Grove United, while Slingerz FC will take on Den Amstel in an anticipated ‘West Side’ derby.