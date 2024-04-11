Appadu (Stolen Money) leads points standing after 4 races

Kaieteur Sports – On Guyana’s horseracing circuit, the leaderboard paints a fascinating picture for Ronaldo Appadu, as the talented jockey claims top spot in the jockey points standing, showcasing his prowess with a remarkable 59 points accumulated after four races this year.

Appadu’s mastery was evident as he piloted Stolen Money to exhilarating victories, notching up six wins, along with seven second-place finishes, three third-place finishes, and one fourth-place finish in his 21 starts so far this season. However, hot on his heels is the seasoned contender, Colin Ross, sitting firmly in second place with 41 points.

Ross, celebrated as the Jockey of the Year in 2023, has left his mark with his steed Spankhurst, clinching significant triumphs. With six first-place finishes, two second-place finishes, two third-place finishes, and one fourth-place finish in his 19 starts this season, Ross proves himself to be a formidable force on the track. In terms of earnings, Appadu leads with a total of $674,375, closely followed by Ross with $623,750 in his pocket.

The competition intensifies further down the leaderboard, with Yovin Kissonchand securing the third spot with 31 points, earned through four wins in his 18 starts, accumulating a total of $236,250. Trinidadian jockey Kiran Razack follows closely behind with 28 points from his 12 starts.

As the anticipation builds, these top-tier jockeys, along with others, gear up to extend their lead as the highly anticipated Race of Champions meet approaches on April 28. Set to unfold at the prestigious Rising Sun Turf Club, the event is also hosted by Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee (JJTRC).

Completing the top 10 standings after the initial four races for the 2024 season are Quinton Kellman, Kevin Paul, Nicholas Patrick, Vishal Ramnarine, the young sensation Kishawn Pereira, and Dillion Khelawan, showcasing the depth of talent within the racing fraternity.

According to the guidelines set by the Guyana Horse Racing Authority, points are awarded based on performance, with a first-place finish earning five points, followed by three points for second place, two points for third place, and one point for fourth place. However, a race must have at least five starters for third place to be awarded and at least seven starters for fourth place.