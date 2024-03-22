Claxton hat-trick, Hector 2 wickets helped Leewards pull off a dramatic 4 run win over Guyana

Latest update March 22nd, 2024 12:59 AM
Mar 22, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Jahzara Claxton bowled the spell of the tournament thus far, as her last over hat-trick heroics, helped Leewards pulled off the most daring win of the tournament yet, stunning a bewildered Guyana by 4-runs.
Opener Shabika Gajnabi led with the bat while the Guyanese spinners produced another cohesive spell to help subdue Leeward Islands by wickets during last evening’s match under lights at Warner Park, St. Kitts.
Batting first, Leewards could only muster 104-9 from their allotted 120 balls after the wizardry from the Guyanese spinners continued.
Ashmini Munisar (2-23), Sheneta Grimmond (2-19) and leggy Niya Latchman (2-10), cleaned up the opposition.
Cherry-Ann Fraser (1-20) and star bowler this season, Plaffiana Millington (1-12) were the other wicket-takers as Davena Saxena led the Leewards batting with 42 off 39 (5×4).
Guyana then shot themselves in the foot, imploding for 100 after Claxton’s magical spell, or 3-13. Along with Shawnista Hector (2-16), the duo helped stage a daring come-from-behind win.
Gajnabi had scored a classy 44 from 52 with 3 fours and one maximum, after Grimmond (10) and Mandy Mangru, who scored 17 off 14 (2×4) managed to wipe some of the deficit before their respective dismissals.
Gajnabi and Captain Shemaine Campbell (17), did most of the work required to get Guyana inches from victory, leaving very little for the remaining batters to do.
But Hector and Claxton’s 5 late wickets helped seal the most exciting win of the tournament for the Leewards, rattling out the Guyana middle and lower-order as they defending their low score.
