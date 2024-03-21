GFF host CONCACAF Executive Membership Programme

Latest update March 21st, 2024 12:59 AM
Kaieteur Sports – CONCACAF recently held its Executive Mentorship Programme (EMP) Workshop in Guyana to update Guyana Football Federation (GFF) executives on the fundamental frameworks essential for fostering enhanced governance across all levels.
The seminar, which underscored the intrinsic link between good governance practices and the sustainable development of football within the region, was held on March 16 and 17 at the GFF National Training Centre in Providence, East Bank Demerara.
The One-CONCACAF sessions saw a strong representation from the Guyana Football Federation (GFF), with President Wayne Forde and other key council members, including First Vice President Brigadier General (Ret) Bruce Lovell, Third Vice President Dion Inniss, council members Magzene Stewart, Alden Marslowe, Andrea Johnson, Denneze Lovell, Rayan Farias committing to further enhancing the standards of football governance.
Also at the seminar were GFF General Secretary Ian Alves, Technical Director Bryan Joseph and Accountant Marco Meredith.
The two-day programme was facilitated by One CONCACAF and Caribbean Projects Head Howard McIntosh and Bermuda Football Association (BFA) General Secretary and Consultant David Sabir.
GFF President Forde said the sessions gave the “executive team an opportunity to update CONCACAF on the Federation’s advancements since the initial good governance workshop in 2019. The team also identified challenges and acquired insights into regulatory amendments which will be disseminated among its nine associations, clubs, and affiliate members.
He once again thanked CONCACAF President Victor Montagliani for introducing the initiatives, affirming that “Guyana consistently strives to set a shining example for initiatives introduced by the governing body.
The Executive Mentorship Programme delved into various topics including Leadership and Governance, the Functions of Executive Committees, the Principle of Separation of Powers, Administrative Processes, Executive Committee Operations, Board Meetings and Congresses, as well as Strategic and Financial Planning and Risk Management.
Presentations were also delivered by officials from the GFF.
