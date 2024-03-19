Panthers lift John Lewis Memorial Rugby Sevens title

– Godfrey Broomes named MVP

Kaieteur Sports – The Panther Rugby team, reigning champions, demonstrated their prowess once again as they clinched the John Lewis Memorial Sevens title by defeating the Guyana Police Force (GPF) Rugby team 19-12 in a thrilling final on Sunday.

Day two of the tournament featured three preliminary matches, building up to the climactic final showdown and the third-place playoff. The National Park Rugby Field buzzed with excitement as spectators gathered to witness the intense competition.

After an impressive performance on the opening day, the Panthers returned with vigor on the final day. They showcased their dominance by overwhelming the Hornets 40-0 in Match #10. Subsequently, they faced off against the Police in a hard-fought encounter, emerging victorious with a 5-2 win to secure their place in the final.

In another match on the final day, the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) clashed with the Hornets, emerging triumphant with a scoreline of 24-7. The battle for the third-place position saw GDF facing off against the Hornets once again, with GDF sealing the deal with a 17-7 victory.

The tournament reached its climax with the Panthers Rugby team delivering a stellar performance, culminating in a resounding 7-point victory over the Lawmen (GPF Rugby team) to claim the coveted 2024 John Lewis Memorial Title. Godfrey Broomes was rightfully recognized as the tournament’s MVP, showcasing outstanding skill and sportsmanship throughout the event.

The tournament held special significance as it honoured the memory of GDF reserve Colonel (Ret’d) John Percy Lewis (MSM), who tragically passed away in April 2020 while serving as President of the Pepsi Hornets Rugby Club. His legacy continues to inspire the rugby community, evident in the competitive spirit and camaraderie displayed during the tournament.