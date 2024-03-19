Latest update March 19th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Panthers lift John Lewis Memorial Rugby Sevens title

Mar 19, 2024 Sports

Panthers Rugby team celebrate after winning the 2024 John Lewis Memorial Sevens Tourney.

Panthers Rugby team celebrate after winning the 2024 John Lewis Memorial Sevens Tourney.

– Godfrey Broomes named MVP

Kaieteur Sports – The Panther Rugby team, reigning champions, demonstrated their prowess once again as they clinched the John Lewis Memorial Sevens title by defeating the Guyana Police Force (GPF) Rugby team 19-12 in a thrilling final on Sunday.

Day two of the tournament featured three preliminary matches, building up to the climactic final showdown and the third-place playoff. The National Park Rugby Field buzzed with excitement as spectators gathered to witness the intense competition.

After an impressive performance on the opening day, the Panthers returned with vigor on the final day. They showcased their dominance by overwhelming the Hornets 40-0 in Match #10. Subsequently, they faced off against the Police in a hard-fought encounter, emerging victorious with a 5-2 win to secure their place in the final.

Godfrey Broomes (left) receiving the MVP awards from GRFU executive Kit Nascimento.

Godfrey Broomes (left) receiving the MVP awards from GRFU executive Kit Nascimento.

In another match on the final day, the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) clashed with the Hornets, emerging triumphant with a scoreline of 24-7. The battle for the third-place position saw GDF facing off against the Hornets once again, with GDF sealing the deal with a 17-7 victory.

The tournament reached its climax with the Panthers Rugby team delivering a stellar performance, culminating in a resounding 7-point victory over the Lawmen (GPF Rugby team) to claim the coveted 2024 John Lewis Memorial Title.  Godfrey Broomes was rightfully recognized as the tournament’s MVP, showcasing outstanding skill and sportsmanship throughout the event.

The tournament held special significance as it honoured the memory of GDF reserve Colonel (Ret’d) John Percy Lewis (MSM), who tragically passed away in April 2020 while serving as President of the Pepsi Hornets Rugby Club. His legacy continues to inspire the rugby community, evident in the competitive spirit and camaraderie displayed during the tournament.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Mar. 18th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Listen to the man that is throwing Guyanese bright future away

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Stolen Money steals the show at Kennard’s Memorial Turf Club

Stolen Money steals the show at Kennard’s Memorial Turf Club

Mar 19, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – The Dennis DeoRoop-trained horse, Stolen Money, dominated the field to claim victory in the feature event at the Kennard’s Memorial Turf Club, Bush Lot East Berbice on...
Read More
GTT onboard GYMMA ‘Rage’ fight card

GTT onboard GYMMA ‘Rage’ fight card

Mar 19, 2024

Archery Guyana certifies 22 New Archery Instructors in Essequibo

Archery Guyana certifies 22 New Archery...

Mar 19, 2024

Leopold, Tiger Bay, Warriors out

Leopold, Tiger Bay, Warriors out

Mar 19, 2024

Panthers lift John Lewis Memorial Rugby Sevens title

Panthers lift John Lewis Memorial Rugby Sevens...

Mar 19, 2024

Easter Floodlight KO Football Championship officially launched

Easter Floodlight KO Football Championship...

Mar 19, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]