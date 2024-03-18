Latest update March 18th, 2024 12:59 AM

Panthers lead the points table in John Lewis Memorial Sevens tourney

Mar 18, 2024 Sports

Some of the action between Police and the Hornets

Kaieteur Sports – The National Park’s Rugby field became a battleground on Saturday as the John Lewis Memorial Sevens Rugby tournament commenced with electrifying fervor.

The two-day event promised a spectacle of athleticism, and the opening day didn’t disappoint, featuring a gripping lineup of nine matches that kept spectators intrigued throughout the opening day.

Hornets executing a quick throw during their clash with GDF

Among the standout performers were Panthers, Police, Hornets, and GDF, who showcased their prowess on the field, securing valuable points in the process.

In a scintillating opening match, Panthers dominated the Army men (Guyana Defence Force), clinching victories of 41-5 and 12-5 in two separate clashes. Their momentum didn’t wane as they triumphed over Police with a commanding score line of 26-10 in their third match, ending the day with an impressive tally of 6 points.

GDF, despite facing early setbacks with two losses, staged a remarkable comeback against Police in a closely contested match, emerging triumphant with a final score of 19-15.

Police demonstrated their resilience in match #8, delivering a resounding 20-0 victory over Hornets. This victory followed a narrow 10-14 defeat against GDF and a convincing 24-12 win against the Hornets. Meanwhile, the Hornets found their stride with a solitary victory against Panthers, securing a 21-7 triumph.

As the first day of the event drew to a close, Police stood strong with four points, matched closely by GDF and the Hornets, each with 2 points apiece.

The excitement continues unabated as the action resumes today at the same venue, promising more thrills and adrenaline-pumping moments. Rugby enthusiasts are urged to catch the action, with kickoff scheduled for 3:00 pm.

 

