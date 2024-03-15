Permaul, Sinclair second day fifties propel Harpy Eagles to 377-run lead heading into Day 3

2024 CWI Regional 4-Day Championships Round 4 Day 2…

– GHE 1st innings (436 all out), Barbados 1st innings (59-3, Reifer 1*, Drakes 20*)

Kaieteur Sports – Veerasammy Permaul missed out on a likely century while Kevin Sinclair continued his immaculate batting form as the Guyana Harpy Eagles enter Day 3 with a daunting lead over the Barbados Pride.

Batting like champs, Guyana posted their highest 1st innings total this season, 436 all out at the Coolidge Cricket Ground.

Their uprising against one of the most experienced bowling units in the tournament was attributed to some fantastic knocks, led by veteran spinner Permaul who hit an unbeaten 90 down the order.

The left-arm spinner showed his younger teammates the value of working on one’s batting despite being a bowler, cracking 3 sixes and 10 fours as he controlled Day 2’s afternoon session.

He shared a lower-order century stand with fellow left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie, who is a renowned batsman down the order, scoring a vital 37 (2×4 3×6).

Vice-captain Kevlon Anderson (87), Captain Tevin Imlach (55) and opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul (40), helped lay the foundation on Day 1.

West Indies all-rounder Sinclair continued his sublime form with the bat, powering 9 fours in his 72 which headlined the opening session of the second day.

The bowling for Barbados Pride was primarily controlled by their senior West Indies core, fast-bowlers Jason Holder (2-52) and Kemar Roach (2-52) and spinner Jomel Warrican (2-98).

By stumps on Day 2, Barbados looked in bad shape despite reaching 59 but at the cost of three wickets. It could have easily been four, hadn’t wicket-keeper Kemol Savory dropped Raymon Reifer (1*), who will resume today along with Jonathan Drakes (20*).

The Harpy Eagles practically clawed out their opponents top-order before the close of play, thanks to West Indies U19 pacer Isai Thorne (2-19) who struck twice prior to the end of play, bagging the wickets of Zachary McCaskie (8) and Shian Brathwaite (0).

Pride opener and skipper Kraigg Brathwaite was run out for 14 courtesy of a direct hit from substitute fielder, Raymon Perez, while Savory put down Reifer off the bowling of Sinclair prior to the stoppage of play due to light.

Play resumed on the second day with Sinclair owning the morning session after restarting with just a handful of runs. The West Indies Test player, who cracked a majestic 165 not out in the last round, picked up where he left off on Day 2.

The all-rounder scored his boundaries in a positive manner and at times at will, before Warrican added another huge wicket to his collection.

Guyana took their score to 335-7 by lunch as Barbados struggled to create openings. After lunch, Permaul who accepted the baton from Sinclair, then went about his own mission as the Eagles marched towards a 400-run total.

Permaul reached his fifty in a timely manner with a welcomed number of sixes, looking more like a top-order batsman. The Berbice boys Motie and Permaul took on the bowlers, with Motie smacking 3 sixes and 2 fours as the pair added a crucial 8-wicket century stand.

It took some effort from Chamar Holder (1-80) to remove Motie, while Reifer (1-42) and Jair Mccallister (1-76) removed Isai Thorne and Nial Smith for cheap, leaving Permaul stranded, 10 shy of his hundred thus bringing the innings to an end.

Play resumes today from 10:00h.