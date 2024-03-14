Latest update March 14th, 2024 12:59 AM

Munisar, Latchman and company make light work of Jamaica 

Mar 14, 2024 Sports

CWI CG United Women’s Super50 Cup Round 4…Guyana vs. Jamaica 

– Guyana win by 5-wickets (DLS Method) 

Kaieteur News – Ashmini Munisar’s magical form continued as the spinner led a hostile 5-wicket victory over Jamaica, as the Guyanese bowlers continued to show out this season in St. Kitts.

Ashmini Munisar led Guyana’s bowling for the second successive game. 

Batting first, Jamaica were mopped up for 72 in just 27.1 overs with the experienced duo of Chedean Nation (20) and Rashada Williams (31), the only players reaching double figures.

Guyana again were sublime with the ball, as their star-studded spin crew led by wizard Munisar, who followed up her 5 wickets in the last game with figures of 3-11.

The ever-consistent Niya Latchman (2-1) continued to dominate the bowling charts, along with Munisar, as one of the most consistent wicket-takers this tournament.

Off-spinner Sheneta Grimmond (2-20), while Kycia Schultz (1-3) and Cyanna Retimiah (1-13) completed the onslaught by the Guyanese ladies.

A rampant Guyana would then surge to 74-5, requiring just 17.4 overs to secure another thumping win.

Opener Mandy Mangru led with 24, while skipper Shemaine Campbell scored 21 and Shabika Gajnabi 11, as Guyana knocked off the small target.

Sheneta Grimmond bagged 2 wickets for Guyana. 

Medium-pacer Neisha-Ann Waisome (2-23) and Jaunel Deers (2-4), tried to give Jamaica a fighting chance, but failed in the end due to the relatively small total set by their batsmen earlier.

