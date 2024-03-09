Cybercrime, recruiting and retaining police officers among challenges facing Police Force – Top Cop

Kaieteur News – Commissioner of Police (ag) Clifton Hicken on Thursday said that cybercrime, the recruitment and retention of officers are among the challenges facing the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

Hicken was at the time speaking at the opening ceremony of the GPF’s Annual Officers’ Conference held at the Police Officers’ Mess, Eve Leary, Georgetown. He said though the Force has taken several steps to address crime, the Top Cop said, “With all of this, let us not underestimate some of the challenges we face.”

He pointed to, “The complex issue ranging from persistent threat of drug trafficking to the increasing prevalence of cybercrimes and digital security amidst a resource constraint.”

Hicken said the main cybercrime challenge faced is the ever-increasing negative social media influence. Other challenges he referred to are adapting to the changing dynamics of society, addressing petty crimes, substance abuse, gender-based violence, mining related criminal activities, youth violence, transnational crime, illegal migration, porous borders, and mental health related crimes.

However, the Top Cop noted that apart from the crime fighting challenges, the Force has internal challenges. “We have also confronted internal challenges including recruitment and retention issues, officers’ wellness concern and greater diversity and inclusivity within our ranks,” Hicken said.

To combat some of these challenges, Hicken spoke about integrating technology in the Force’s policing methodology.

Hicken said that this could be done “…Through the adaption of advanced analytics, artificial intelligence and predictive tools.”

Meanwhile, President Mohamed Irfaan Ali in response to the Top Cop did not rule out the use of artificial intelligence but said that a regulatory framework must be put implemented before it is instituted.

“We have to look at this together, all three branches of government I think must have conversation on AI (Artificial intelligence) and where AI is going because it would affect the judiciary, its already affecting the judiciary internationally, it would affect the executive and of course, it would affect the legislation,” President Ali said.