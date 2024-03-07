Gajnabi half-century, bowlers guide Guyana to 45-run win over Windwards 

Latest update March 7th, 2024 12:59 AM
Kaieteur Sports – Guyana surged to their second successive win of the CG United Super50 Cup, this time handing Windward Islands a hefty 56-run defeat thanks to some classy batting from half-centurion Shabika Gajnabi with help from the bowlers.
Guyana applied the pressure early on after batting first and posting what would turn out to be a match-winning 208-8.
West Indies batsman, Gajnabi stroked a handful of fours as she led the batting with a classy 62.
Captain Shamaine Campbell hit 42 before some timely knocks from West Indies Under-19 captain, Ashmini Munisar (29*), Sheneta Grimmond (21), Realeanna Grimmond (19) and Cyanna Retimiah (13*), led Guyana’s batting as a unit.
Carena Noel was the most successful bowler for Windwards with 3-47 with four of her teammates grabbing a wicket each in support.
Chasing a 200-plus score had always been a tough challenge versus Guyana’s star lot of bowlers, who for the second straight game showed up to restrict Windwards to 163 all out in 42 overs.
Spinner Plaffiana Millington continued her exceptional form, following up her 4 wickets in the first game with 2-23. Her partners in crime Niya Latchman (2-38) and Munisar (2-31), helped spin webs around the opposition.
Narissa Crafton tried to keep Windwards afloat with her top knock of 47 (7×4), along with Zaida James (21), Captain Afy Fletcher (16), Namiah Marcellin (16), Jannelia Glasgow (15) and Noel (18), who aided in the cause but fell short to classy bowling from Guyana.
With their next opponents the defending champions Barbados, Guyana will look to make it three wins from three rounds, should they upset the champs come Friday when Round 3 bowls off.
In other games, Jamaica secured a commanding 9 wicket win over Leeward Islands, after bowling out the latter for 98. Jamaica would then romp to 99-1, sealing an emphatic win.
Barbados held off the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force Divas by 5 runs in their encounter. The champs were bowled out for 185 but defended their runs as they kept the Twin Island Republic team to 180-8 at the end of 50 overs.
