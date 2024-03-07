Batters dominate over the weekend in EBDCA 2nd Division 40-Over Cricket competition

– Hodge strikes brilliant 104: Deonarine, Parks, Persaud and Sergeant register half centuries

Kaieteur Sports – Uprising Sports Club, Herstelling-A, Peters Hall, and Sandpipers Cricket Club secured victories in the latest fixtures of the ongoing East Bank of Demerara Cricket Association (EBDCA) 2nd Division 40-Over Cricket Competition. The weekend’s matches witnessed exceptional performances, including a splendid century by Nolan Hodge from Uprising SC, who elegantly scored 104 runs (11×4; 6×6) leading his team to a 16-run triumph against Laluni on their home turf.

Uprising Sports Club displayed a commendable effort to reach a total of 214-10. Laluni, tasked with chasing a target of 215 runs, fell short by 16 runs, concluding their innings at 199-10. In the pursuit, Laurel Parks contributed a resilient 66 runs (5×4; 2×6) before running out of partners on the opposite end.

Meanwhile, at Canal #2 ground, Herstelling secured a victory by 7 wickets against Diamond. Diamond batted first and posted 176-10 in the first innings, with Bryan Fraser scoring 46 and Treaton Liverpool contributing 30 runs. Rickey Sergeant’s bowling performance of 4-16 played a crucial role in restricting Diamond to a small total. In response, Herstelling swiftly reached 177-3, with Sergeant narrowly missing out on a century, scoring an impressive 98 runs to guide his team to victory.

On Sunday, Sandpipers faced Eccles at Farm ground in an evenly poised encounter. Sandpipers, batting first, saw half-centuries from Christopher Deonarine (77) and Keshan Persaud (72), propelling them to a total of 244-8 in their allotted 40 overs. Deonarine’s innings included 7 fours and 2 sixes, while Persaud struck 9 fours and 2 sixes. In reply, Vishash Rampersaud’s 3-21 and Persaud’s 2-17 led the bowling charge as Eccles stumbled to 142-10, resulting in an impressive 103-run victory for Sandpipers.

The competition is set to continue this weekend with more thrilling matches.