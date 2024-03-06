Olympian Keevin Allicock presents boxers with financial support

– Following their successes at GBA’s 2nd Developmental Boxing C/ship

Kaieteur Sports – The recently concluded Developmental Boxing Championship, hosted by the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) at the National Gymnasium on February 28-29, was marked as a resounding success in the realm of pugilism. The second edition of this prestigious event witnessed the convergence of top-notch fighters, with the spotlight shining brightly on both local and international talents.

The tournament’s diverse lineup included the formidable presence of four Surinamese fighters: Donn-G Sadhoe, Valentino Artist, and Richard Averd, along with heavyweight Leandro Dongo. While the Surinamese contingent added an international flavour to the competition, it was the local boxers Ryan Roger, Tiquan Sampson and Dwayne July who stole the show, securing three out of four Best Boxer awards across various categories.

One of the standout moments of the championship was the impressive showing by thirteen-year-old Surinamese boxer Donn-G Sadhoe in the 43-45kg weight class. Sadhoe, displaying skill beyond his years, clinched the Best Boxer accolade in the Schoolboy’s category, triumphing over a formidable Guyanese opponent, Jaden Fileen in the final.

Forgotten Youth Foundation (FYF) Boxing gym made its mark on the championship as well, with Ryan Rogers delivering a stellar performance in his division. Rogers, showcasing prowess and finesse in the ring, emerged victorious in both of his 51-53kg encounters, securing the Best Boxer award in his respective category.

Tiquan Sampson, another formidable FYF pugilist, continued to assert his dominance in the Youth division. Sampson’s impressive victory in the 64-67kg divisional final, he exhibited enormous skill and determination, earning him not only the divisional title but also the coveted Youth Best Boxer award.

The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) added to the local triumphs, with Dwayne July delivering an eye-catching performance on the final night of the tournament. July’s relentless assault on Surinamese Richard Averd in the Heavyweight 92+kg final, saw him earning high levels of praises as he beat Averd to a pulp to claim the heavyweight title.

Meanwhile, in a heartening display of sportsmanship and solidarity, Olympian Keevin Allicock, in collaboration with his sponsor MVP Sports and the Smalta brand, provided financial support to the four recipients of the Best Boxer awards.

Allicock, a beacon of inspiration in the boxing community, presented the quartet with a substantial financial package as a token of appreciation for their outstanding performances throughout the championship. He told Kaieteur News, this initiative was inspired through the love for the sport and the knowledge of the familiar hardships faced by our young fighters.

He explained, “Being a brand ambassador, knowing where you came from and now actually seeing some of the successes I have gained to date. I felt the need to give back to the youth (s), and there was no better way to do this, than to lend some kind of financial support to these young athletes as they strive for success.”

With this in mind, “I spoke with my sponsors. Immediately, without hesitation, they pledge their support towards this cause. And after that conversation, me together with MVP Sports and my friends at Guyana Breweries Inc. (Smalta brand) we were able to set-a-side a small token of appreciation for the top four boxers of the event.”

“I am pleased to witness the performances throughout the competition, I think this is a great initiative and I hope with this, many other companies and influential operatives can get involved to help grow the sport of boxing in the nation,” Allicock concluded.