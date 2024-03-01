Latest update March 1st, 2024 12:59 AM

Solid showing from Surinamese as GBA’s Developmental C/ship off to exciting start

Mar 01, 2024 Sports

Simeon Haymer of Guyana skillfully manuevering a left-jab from Surinamese Valentino Artist on opening night in the 56-58kg weight class.

Ryan Rogers and Ken Harvey impress

Kaieteur Sports – The excitement kicked off at the National Gymnasium as the Guyana Boxing Association Developmental Boxing Championship commenced with a bang on Wednesday. Suriname made a strong entry on the opening night, securing two wins out of a dynamic lineup of fifteen bouts. Ryan Rogers and Ken Harvey also had impressive performances, ahead of the final day.

The international segment witnessed the dominance of Surinamese fighters Donn-G Sadhoe and Valentino Artist. Sadhoe emerged victorious against Guyanese Joshua Lewis in the junior 43-45 kg weight class, while Artist secured a points victory over Simeon Haymer in the 56-58 kg weight class after three rounds of thrilling boxing.

Referee George Moore lifts boxer Akeem Quintin hand upon winning of the Schoolboys 30-32kg divisional bout against Ezekiel Witright.

Pace and Power Boxing Gym (PPBG) asserted their prowess in the Schoolboys category, with Junior Madray, Akeem Quintin, and Nicholas Ashby claiming victories in their respective 25-27kg, 30-32kg, and 33-35kg weight classes. Andrew Rogers of New Amsterdam Boxing Academy (NABA) and Ryan Rogers of Forgotten Youth Foundation (FYF) Boxing Gym electrified the crowd with separate wins in the Junior’s 48-50 kg and 52-53kg divisions. Andrew defeated Police (Pol) Lennox Lawrence in just 1 minute and 42 seconds into the second round, while Ryan showcased class against Jaheem Ashby (PPBG), securing a Referee Stopped Contest (RSC) victory seconds before the end of round three.

Ken Harvey, representing PPBG, delivered a remarkable performance against Hotham Vancooten (NABA), ultimately winning the contest 1 minute and 53 seconds into the third round.

Forgotten Youth Foundation boxer Ryan Roger landing a solid left during his match with Jaheem Ashby (PPBG) on Wednesday.

In the Elite division, the competition saw abrupt endings as Septon Barton of FYF, Colin Lewis of Guyana Defence Force (GDF), and Ronaldo Sutton (GDF) secured wins via walkover. Emanuel Sancho (Pol) displayed superior boxing skills, outclassing GDF’s Elliot Sinclair in the 64-67kg Welterweight semi-final clash. Sancho’s effective left-right combinations set up the victory, leaving Elliot unable to counter the powerful punches and resulting in a loss by points.

The two-night championship concluded yesterday at the same venue, detailed coverage will be available in Saturday’s edition.

