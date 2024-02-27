Former Powerlifting Champion Ms. Dawn McCammon-Barker takes over as LABA president following elections last Sunday

Latest update February 27th, 2024 12:59 AM
Feb 27, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – The Linden Amateur Basketball Association (LABA) has a new president and it is former national powerlifting champion and teacher Ms. Dawn McCammon-Barker.
The LABA staged the electoral meeting at the Mackenzie High School last Sunday following calls by five clubs and a slate presented by Kings Basketball Club won 3-2 to install the new body instead of going the route of voting for positions by a 3-2 margin.
The clubs in attendance were Kings, Victory Valley Royals, Block 22 Flames, Amelia’s Ward Jets and Retrieve Raiders.
The new executive comprises President Ms. Dawn McCammon-Barker, First Vice President Allister Bynoe, second Vice President Ms. Shaunna Chester, Secretary Ms. Sharon Hall-Stephens, Assistant secretary Keith Sullivan, Treasurer Ms. Tomika Pellew, Assistant Treasurer Nkossi Daniels, Public Relations Officer Ms. Kadi Sears. The five Committee members are Patrick Clarke, Andre Rodney, Sherwayne Cort, Nichola Jacobs and Tyreese Arthur.
McCammon-Barker pledged to give her best as she expressed her deepest gratitude to “our dedicated team members and colleagues who I can assure you will work diligently to further our mission. Your dedication is truly remarkable, and I look forward to collaborating with you to accomplish our shared goals.”
She added: “The existence and continuation of a species, depends on its ability to produce, to multiply and to develop, it is against this backdrop that we pledge to take this association forward by harnessing our youth.”
She said that basketball will be played at all levels on a regular basis, but this will be heavily dependent on the clubs for this to happen.
A first meeting for this new executive is planned to take place on Saturday at a venue to be named.
