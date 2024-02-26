GFF & KFC sign new Elite League Title deal

Latest update February 26th, 2024 12:59 AM
Feb 26, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) and KFC Guyana have renewed their partnership which sees the fast food company as the title sponsor for season Six of the Elite League.
The sponsor deal is valued at $10 million dollars. Season Six started yesterday at the National Training Centre in Providence, East Bank Demerara under newly installed FIFA-approved lights and on an upgrade pitch.
The kickoff match was a face-off between the recently promoted Monedderlust FC and Slingerz FC with the main event being a fierce battle between Santos FC and the defending champions Guyana Defence Force FC.
GFF President Wayne Forde thanked KFC for their continued confidence in the Federation’s vision for the advancement of club football, with the Elite League at the core.
“The Federation thanks KFC for consistently believing in our mission to enhance local football, placing the Elite League at the forefront. Our collaboration started in 2019, and over the years, we have witnessed the undeniable impact of the League on our national team programme, notably the advancement of our Senior Men’s National Team to League A in the CONCACAF region.”
Other teams competing in Season Six are Western Tigers, Guyana Police Force, Fruta Conquerors, Den Amstel, Buxton United and Ann’s Grove. Additionally, the Caribbean’s foremost sports broadcaster SportsMax filmed the opening night and documented the developments in football here, with the KFC Elite League as the focal point.
