Romesh Bharat hits two centuries to lead Rose Hall Town A to successive victories

BCB Under17 tournament

– Leon Reddy takes hat-trick for Rose Hall Town B

Kaieteur Sports – Berbice youth player Romesh Bharat struck 2 beautiful timed centuries to lead his team Rose Hall Town Bakewell A to victories in the Berbice Cricket Board Under17 inter club tournament. The talented right-handed batsman scored 119 versus Skeldon and followed up with 130 versus Scottsburg at the Area H ground. His teammate Raj Tika took 5 for 25 versus Scottsburg, while the promising all rounder Leon Reddy took a hat-trick to lead Rose Hall Town B to a 7 wicket victory over Whim both in the same tournament. Bharat also scored a vital 48 not out to lead his team to victory over arch rival Port Mourant.

Against Skeldon, Rose Hall Town Bakewell A scored 291 all out in 50 overs with Bharrat 119, Matthew Pereira 29 and Kulmalchan Ramnaris 18 being the principal scorers. In reply Skeldon were bowled out for 179 to lose by 112 runs. The best bowlers for Rose Hall Town Bakewell team were Ramnaris 2 for 29, Bharrat 3 for 31, Deeraj Ramjit 2 for 36 and Raj Tika 2 for 27.

Rose Hall Town Bakewell B defeated Whim by 7 wickets at the Whim ground to register their first victory of the tournament after losing to Albion A in the opening round match. Batting first, Whim amassed 139 all out in 33 overs with Melvin Deodat 31 and Dastrat 44. Ian Balkaran chipped in with 15. Medium pacer Leon Reddy took six for 31 from 10 overs, while Darwin Mckenzie 2 for 23, off spinner Balraj Narine 2 for 25 supported well.

In response Rose Hall Town Bakewell B reach 144 for in 27.3 overs with national under13 player Tameshwar Deonadan finishing unbeaten on 46, while Reddy reach 25 not out to complete a good all round performance. Arian Dastrat took two for 46 in a losing cause.

Playing against Scottsburg, Barratt stroked 15 sweetly time boundaries in his 113 to lead Rose Hall Town Bakewell A to a massive 315 all out in 49.3 overs. He received vital contribution from national player Sohil Mohammed 24, Ramzan Koobir 24, Matthew Pereira 20, Akash Sookraj 15, Raj Tika 20, Rafael McKenzie 20 and Deeraj Ramjit 15 not out. Bowling for Scottsburg Ramotar 2 for 61 and Rovin Doodnauth 2 for 33 and Damahal 2 for 53 were they successful bowlers in the sweltering heat.

In reply Scottsburg were shot out for 57 in 16 overs with Raj Tika claiming 5 for 25 runs while Deeraj Ramjit 3 for 8 from 4 overs and pacer Rafael McKenzie 2 for 11.

Rose Hall Town Bakewell A defeated Port Mourant their lineup too decide the winner of zone D. Port Mourant batting first amassed 122 all out in 27.3 overs after rain had forced the umpires to reduce the match to 30 overs for side. Vishal Williams top scored with a brilliant 56 which included five fours and a six. He received support from Devendra Samaroo 20 and Robin Budwa10. The best bowlers for Rose Hall Town Bakewell were Berbice under15 spinner Kulmalchan Ramnaris 4 for 16, Romesh Barratt 2 for 16 and Deeraj Ramjit 2 for 13. In response, Bharrat led from the front with a fighting 48 not out to achieve victory of 28.2 overs at 125 for 8. He received support from Matthew Pereira Sohil Mohammed and Rafael Mckenzie who all scored 15 each. Devendra Samaroo2 for 25, Rovin Budwa 2 for 16 and Jacoob 2 for 25 were the best bowlers for Port Mourant.