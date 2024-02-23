Trophy Stall Lions to participate in Florida Cup 2024

Latest update February 23rd, 2024 12:59 AM
Feb 23, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – A star studded Trophy Stall Lions Over50 softball team departed our shores for Florida, USA to participate in the prestigious Florida Cup 2024. The tournament is slated for February 23 to 25 at several venues across South Florida with teams participating in the open, over40 and over50 categories. The team is sponsored by popular sports store, Trophy Stall as the name suggests. The business Head Office is located at the Bourda Market, Georgetown with several other branches across Guyana.
Versatile softball player Anand Persaud will lead the team which includes the Lutchman brothers, Maynendra, Mahesh, Tulsie and Vishwanauth, Raj Mathura, Ricky Deonarain, pioneer of softball and other classy players. Manager is Jailall Deodas, coach Rohan Bojraj and team owner Ramesh Sunich.
Full team: Anand Persaud (captain), Ricky Deonarain, Eon Lovel, Dayanand Mangru, Raj Rebels Mathura, Saheed Adam, Parmanand Dhaniram, Maynendra Lutchman, Faizal Yacoob, Mahesh Lutchman, Tulsie Lutchman, Vishwanauth Lutchman, Clive Canterbury and Terry Mathura.
Jagdeo will sell Exxon iron to take care of oil spill in Guyana
Feb 23, 2024Kaieteur Sports – The Edward B. Beharry Limited has reaffirmed its commitment to support youth basketball in the nation, with a simple sponsorship presentation to the Youth Basketball Guyana...
Feb 23, 2024
Feb 23, 2024
Feb 23, 2024
Feb 23, 2024
Feb 23, 2024
Kaieteur News – At his press conference held yesterday, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo was very flippant about the increased... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders In today’s complex global landscape, peace and prosperity face significant threats due to a blatant... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]