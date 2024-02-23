Trophy Stall Lions to participate in Florida Cup 2024

Kaieteur Sports – A star studded Trophy Stall Lions Over50 softball team departed our shores for Florida, USA to participate in the prestigious Florida Cup 2024. The tournament is slated for February 23 to 25 at several venues across South Florida with teams participating in the open, over40 and over50 categories. The team is sponsored by popular sports store, Trophy Stall as the name suggests. The business Head Office is located at the Bourda Market, Georgetown with several other branches across Guyana.

Versatile softball player Anand Persaud will lead the team which includes the Lutchman brothers, Maynendra, Mahesh, Tulsie and Vishwanauth, Raj Mathura, Ricky Deonarain, pioneer of softball and other classy players. Manager is Jailall Deodas, coach Rohan Bojraj and team owner Ramesh Sunich.

Full team: Anand Persaud (captain), Ricky Deonarain, Eon Lovel, Dayanand Mangru, Raj Rebels Mathura, Saheed Adam, Parmanand Dhaniram, Maynendra Lutchman, Faizal Yacoob, Mahesh Lutchman, Tulsie Lutchman, Vishwanauth Lutchman, Clive Canterbury and Terry Mathura.