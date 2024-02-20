Stolen Money could steal the show at Jumbo Jet’s Mashramani horse race

Kaieteur Sports – Fresh from a win on New Year’s Day, the promising horse Stolen Money will be eyeing a second win in as many outings in Guyana, on Sunday February 25 in the Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Mashramani Horse race which will run off at Rising Sun Turf Club.

Owner of the big grey, Dennis Deoroop said his team of jockeys and grooms have some fine tuning ahead of Sunday’s big horserace event.

“We are up there, we have the horses where we want them. The horses are working fairly well, so we have to fine tune for Sunday.”

“Stolen Money needs time to settle. The last time he raced he came in a few days only before the race. Now I think he is a bit more settled, so he should show a little improvement based on the time he spent here, and settled in,” Deoroop said.

Other top horses will be out for pole position, and Stolen Money, will have to be on the money to cap off another win.

“We have a very big race. All the top horses are actually racing. We expect a good feature event, and the others will be well supported in terms of entry,” Deoroop indicated.

Sharing his sentiments on the conditions expected at Rising Sun, Deoroop said: “The conditions at Rising Sun is excellent. The guys did a lot of work on the track and they are up-keeping the facilities. It is one of the premier race tracks in Guyana. We expect a lot of good timings, the horses should do well at the Mashramani race.”

The Rising Sun Turf Club is the venue for a Mashramani horse race meet on Sunday February 25, staged by the Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee.

Initially, eight races were on the cards, but the hard-working organizers and promoters added one more race to the day’s activity; with nine races set to run off on Sunday.

Some G$10 million will be up for grabs, the feature event will be open to all imported and locally bred horses, running at a distance of 1,600m. The top horse of the feature event will bag G$2 million.

Additionally, the provisional programme includes the West Indian-bred four-year-old and West Indian-bred three-year-old horses running at 1,600m, and the three-year-old Guyana-bred non-winners of two races running at 1,400m.

All the top horses and jockeys are expected to ignite the Rising Sun Turf Club at the Mashramani event.