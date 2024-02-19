GBA set for historic overseas participation in 2024

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) has informed that 2024 is expected to surpass the historic level of participation in the previous year on the international scene for boxing here. The GBA is initially set to take part in two important events, the 1st World Olympic Qualifiers in Italy and the prestigious Youth World Boxing Cup in Montenegro.

The three-member fight roster of Desmond Amsterdam, Keevin Allicock, and Joel Williamson will attempt to earn their places at the 2024 Paris Olympics in Busto Arsizio in Varese from February 29th – March 12th.

Caribbean standouts Joshua Thambaran and Shakquain James will represent the Golden Arrowhead at the Hotel Splendid Conference & Spa Resort in Budva from March 3rd – 11th at the Youth World Boxing Cup. Technical officer and national coach Lennox Daniels will serve in his traditional capacity.

A total of 59 berths will be on offer in the competition which is being supervised by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

It was also informed that the Youth World Boxing Cup, which is being administered in accordance with IBA Rules and Regulations, comprises 13 weight categories for men and 12 weight divisions for women.

For male fighters, the divisions are: 48kg, 51kg, 54kg, 57kg, 60kg, 63.5kg, 67kg, 71kg, 75kg, 80kg, 86kg, 92kg, and +92kg, whilst 48kg, 50kg, 52kg, 54kg, 57kg, 60kg, 63kg, 66kg, 70kg, 75kg, 81kg, and +81kg will comprise the female segment. All fighters must have been born during the period 2006–2007.

Each resulting divisional winner will be awarded a gold medal, while silver and two bronze medals will be presented to the second and third-place finishers. Special accolades will also be presented to the adjudicated best boxers.

President of the GBA, Steve Ninvalle, stated that, “Our developmental agenda endless undertaking. 2024 is geared to surpass the historic accomplishments of international participation, and these two campaigns, which are of utmost importance and prestige, set the foundation and marker for a year that will be highlighted by several international assignments. Development is a marriage of policy that is underpinned by local competition and international campaigns, the latter of which is intrinsically important if we are to prepare our fighters for the rigours and evolving elements of international competition.”

Ninvalle continued, “The importance of the Olympics speaks for itself, and we will utilize all avenues to prepare and give our fighters the best possible opportunity for success. Similarly, participation at the Youth World Cup is equivalent in its significance. It is an opportunity of historic proportions as it will afford us the scope to test our qualities against the best in the world, as the event is the strongest youth championship globally given the calibre of opponents that frequent its squared circle.

Notable champions inclusive of the titleholders from Europe, Asia, and Pan America, as well as medalists from various other world championships have graced this competition which adds to its prestigious and competitive quality and allure. This is the type and level of competition that is required for advancement, especially for nations emanating from the English-speaking Caribbean.”